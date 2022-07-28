Consider pearl nails (or “glazed donut nails,” as Bieber’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt calls them) an elevated version of the summer nude—it adds a little bit of oomph with the extra shimmer, yet it still appears quite natural and even makes your fingers look longer. Essentially, they look like cool, white pearls with a chrome dust finish, and they have practically exploded in popularity; “pearl nail” videos have hit a whopping 57.2 million views on TikTok.

And if you ask Ganzorigt, it takes a combination of four polish colors to achieve the perfect shimmery yet opaque lacquer. However, Olive & June’s Nail Brightener offers a pearlescent finish with a single stroke: It immediately covers up nail stains and discoloration without adding any actual color to your nails, resulting in vibrant, natural-looking tips with the perfect coat of pearl.

Plus, the formula comes with UV filters that reflect the sun's rays—this is not only a stellar choice for overall nail health (because, yes, your digits can experience sun damage), but as the light bounces off the surface, it also lends the prettiest shimmer. Talk about a polish that plays double duty.

As soon as I applied a thin layer of Nail Brightener, I was floored by how much it illuminated the natural color of my nails. I didn’t think my nails were even that stained—yet with the brightener on, they were noticeably more clear. If you’re gunning for just a teeny bit of shimmer, one coat is likely all you’ll need; however, if you want to go full-on opaque pearl, two coats will do just the trick.