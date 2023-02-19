These 3 Lightweight Oils Are A+ For Aging Skin & Fine Lines

As we age, our skin gets drier. This is just a natural part of the process—as the body slowly produces fewer lipids, humectants, proteins, and various other aspects of the moisture barrier. This process can become accelerated through damage—such as unprotected UV exposure, prolonged inflammation, and barrier dysfunction. Essentially: Everyone’s skin can become drier with time, but if we’re not careful, our habits can make it worse.

One of my favorite ways to keep hydrated is to top my skin with nutrient-dense oils to help trap moisture in the skin. There are many different types of oils to pick from—I prefer a blend of several to target different concerns. Here, some of my favorites to look for on an ingredient list.