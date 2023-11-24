Skip to Content
Recipes

This Sleep-Supporting Oatmeal Cookie Smoothies Makes A Perfect Bedtime Snack

Oatmeal cookie smoothie
Image by Jocelynne Flor
If you’re someone who gets hungry before bed (hands raised) but doesn’t want to disturb sleep with something that’s difficult to digest, bedtime smoothies might be your thing! Think of it like a healthy milkshake with a balance of fiber, protein, and micronutrients to ease you into bedtime.

Oatmeal cookie smoothie

makes 1 smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 cup almond milk
  • 2 tablespoons old-fashioned oats
  • 1 cup frozen banana pieces
  • 1 teaspoon almond butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for topping
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • Pinch of ground ginger
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon ashwagandha powder (optional)
  • 1⁄2 cup ice
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon raw honey (optional)
  • Granola, for topping (optional)

Directions

  1. In a high-speed blender, combine all the ingredients except the granola. Blend for 45 to 60 seconds, until the oats are completely broken down and the mixture is creamy.
  2. Sprinkle with granola (if using) and cinnamon. Slurp and enjoy!

Reprinted with permission from Super Tonics: 75 Adaptogen-Packed Recipes to Boost Immunity, Sleep, Beauty, and Wellness. Text copyright © 2023 by Meredith Youngson. Photographs copyright © 2023 by Jocelynne Flor. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

