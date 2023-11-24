Meredith Youngson is a holistic nutritionist, professional recipe developer, and founder of Lake & Oak Tea Co., one of the most talked-about tea companies in Canada. Her Superfood Tea and Latte Blends are enjoyed by celebrities like Miranda Kerr. Meredith’s cooking and nutrition advice has been featured on Global News, CP24, and the Food Network, and her recipes have been featured on BuzzFeed, THRIVE Magazine, The Kit, and more. In 2020, Meredith competed and won her episode on Food Network’s Wall of Chefs.