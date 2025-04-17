Skip to Content
Green Smoothie Falling Flat? Try This RDN-Approved Spicy Addition

April 17, 2025
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
green smoothie
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
April 17, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Green smoothies are a classic component of a well-being routine, and while we may have perfected our (keto-friendly) favorite recipe, we're always looking for new ways to update it.

This recipe from Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, adds something we never would have thought to try—but we're so glad she suggested it: "Jalapeño pepper gives this vegan smoothie its zesty kick," she writes, "and may also help combat inflammation1."

The other ingredients are the usual green-smoothie suspects: celery, cucumber, avocado, and kale—plus cilantro, which sets off the jalapeño perfectly. According to Largeman-Roth, the pairing of kale and avocado is also a careful balance: "Kale is rich in vitamin K, a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a key role in blood clotting and bone health," she explains. "The heart-healthy fats in avocado help ensure you absorb the vitamin K."

Spicy Green Smoothie

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

¼ cup water

½ celery stalk, chopped

½ cucumber, sliced

¼ avocado, pitted and peeled

kale leaves, stems and ribs removed and discarded

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

¼ jalapeño, with seeds

Method

In a blender, combine water, celery, cucumber, avocado, kale, cilantro, lemon juice, and jalapeño and blend until the mixture is smooth. Serve in a tall glass.

Summary

Nutrition notes: 114 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 3 g protein, 23 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrates, 4 g sugars (0 g added sugar), 6 g fiber 
Excerpted with permission from Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchenby Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, copyright © Hearst Books, 2020.
