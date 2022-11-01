November 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
It’s November: Eclipse season, midterm elections, and soon, the holidays. We’re coming to the finish line of a tumultuous year, but the stars are just warming up.
The month opens in the tailwind of the October 25 Scorpio solar (new moon) eclipse, the latest installment in a Taurus/Scorpio eclipse series that began on November 19, 2021, and will ripple across this intense axis until October 28, 2023.
Spiritual Scorpio is the sign of power, control, shared resources—from sky-high gas prices to grim financial predictions to the impact of the war in Ukraine, we’ve seen the stinger of this intense zodiac sign all year. Terrestrial Taurus, Scorpio’s opposite sign, rules the material realm, the economy, and our day-to-day lives.
We’re feeling the effects of it all, and with the Sun in Scorpio until November 22, it’s just starting to sink in.
But first, some good news: This year’s Thanksgiving weekend outlook looks kind of alright!
Maybe we’re being optimistic Sagittarians, but we’ve got our reasons. Once the Sun moves into Sagittarius on November 22, a positive upswing is unleashed. The next day, November 23, the Sagittarius new moon arrives and optimistic Jupiter (the ruler of Sagittarius) ends a four-month retrograde. With witty Mercury and playful Venus both in Sagittarius, Thanksgiving might just seem like it did in the old, pre-2016 election days. (An astrologer can dream!)
Speaking of elections…
This month’s headline event, the full blood moon total lunar eclipse in Taurus, arrives on November 8.
This is the exact same day as U.S. midterm elections.
That would be more than enough to make anyone opt for a mail-in ballot. But at this lunar eclipse, the moon will also make acute contact with Uranus, Saturn, Mercury and Venus, locking into a tense T-square (a challenged 90-degree angle).
The moon and volatile Uranus, the sign of sudden changes and revolution, will be a mere one degree apart, traveling in conjunction on November 8. This definitely has us worried about erratic behavior at the polls, especially given the rise of gun violence (which can coincide with Uranus transits) this year. Voters, please be careful out there…and please vote.
Uranus rules technology, and this moon-Uranus mashup could incite another round of radical uprising. With Elon Musk taking the helm of Twitter on October 28, a mere three days after the Scorpio solar eclipse, many are worried that the line between hate speech and free speech will blur even more.
Across the zodiac wheel from the moon and Uranus are the Sun, Mercury, and Venus in Scorpio, stirring up more intensity. Wedged in between these five luminaries is authoritarian Saturn in Aquarius, the sign of society and politics. It’s going to be one heck of a day.
So…what will we do with November?
Getting through eclipse season is going to be the hardest part. And the impact lingers for three to five days, sometimes up to a month. It won’t be easy to navigate all that comes up, so make sure you have lots of anchoring support systems in place. Even if you feel grounded, others around you could be acting out of balance. Keep your wits about you and if you feel uncomfortable about any situation, better to make an exit.
Sex life in retrograde?
