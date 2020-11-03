mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Why Astrologers Are Predicting A Tumultuous November

Why Astrologers Are Predicting A Tumultuous November

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Why Astrologers Have Been Dreading This November All Year Long

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 3, 2020 — 2:07 AM

And...we've arrived at the month the world has been anticipating and dreading. Astrologers, too. From the political to the planetary, November could be 2020's most charged month yet. The middle and the end of November are particularly volatile, as we encounter the final Jupiter—Pluto conjunction, combative Mars waking up from its retrograde, and the grand finale, a Gemini lunar eclipse.

This is the peak intensity that 2020 has been building toward. And our job as stargazers is to help our readers find the necessary calm to navigate this global high anxiety. So here's a map to the must-know moments during this month of great uncertainty for your November 2020 horoscope.

On November 3, Election Day, Mercury will end its retrograde that began on October 13.

But it will take a couple of weeks for this cosmic mischief (and likely, the millions of absentee ballots) to be sorted. We'll be keeping one eye fixed on the Sagittarius-ruled state of Pennsylvania.

As the planet of communication, technology, and (yes) the post office, Mercury could treat us to mail-in voter mayhem with a side of #retroshade as it corrects course. Mercury's shadow period will last until November 19, so prepare for disinformation, confusion, and contested votes. (The last time Mercury was retrograde during a U.S. election was the contested Bush–Gore race of 2000.)

Advertisement

Tension and anger will be unleashed midmonth.

The middle of the month brings tension to a boil. On November 12, the third of 2020's three rare Jupiter–Pluto conjunctions could incite an epic power struggle as truth-teller Jupiter exposes the cryptic vault of secretive Pluto's realm. These planetary powerhouses are both in Capricorn, the zodiac sign that rules governments, hierarchies, the economy, and corporations—all areas marked by turbulence.

Back in March, we wrote an in-depth post about this planetary aspect and how Jupiter–Pluto conjunctions have marked some of the world's worst pandemics, from the 1918 Flu to the 1980s HIV/AIDS epidemic to the Russian Plague of 1771.

The last two exact Jupiter–Pluto meetups were on April 4 and June 30, 2020. Both are times when the virus spiked. And as we head into November, major European cities have locked down, and the U.S. reported the highest number of cases in a single day ever.

All year long, we've been predicting a third wave at the final November 12 conjunction, and it appears we're there. This time, aggressive Mars will be rousing from a two-month retrograde the very next day. It could unleash major anger and public violence (please be safe; we feel it's our duty to report this).

Mars has been reversing through its home sign of Aries from September 9 to November 13, and as it powers back up, frustration and fury will be unleashed.

For possible parallels, we can look back to the Russian Plague, which mirrors the COVID-19 outbreak astrologically because it was the last time Jupiter and Pluto were both in Capricorn. In 1771, Moscow faced three major waves of the bubonic plague, in January, June, and September.

The first outbreak was met with denial, disinformation, and a slow response from governments, backed by a skeptical doctor (who died of the plague during its second wave that summer). As the city emptied and quarantines were enforced far too late, the plague reached its peak in September. It was accompanied by a violent citizen uprising known as the Plague Riot.

The only "silver lining" (for lack of a better term) is that the Russian Plague began receding after this final Jupiter–Pluto meetup. We'll pray for the same, with a cautiously optimistic eye on the December 21 Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in innovative Aquarius.

The lunar eclipse finale.

But before we get there, November 30 serves up a Gemini lunar (full moon) eclipse. Lunar eclipses can sweep away what no longer serves us, with little to no warning. Or they bring shocking intel into the open. But the days surrounding them can be chaotic and confusing. In dualistic Gemini, this eclipse could serve up some "fake news" disinformation, too. Brace yourself for a Cyber Monday plot twist or bombshell.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Why We All Need To Take A Spiritual Approach To Aging & Longevity

Deborah Hanekamp
Why We All Need To Take A Spiritual Approach To Aging & Longevity
Meditation

3 Meditations To Help You Think About Something Other Than The Election

Sarah Regan
3 Meditations To Help You Think About Something Other Than The Election
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Your Pee Can Be One Of These 8 Colors: Here's What Each Means About Your Health

Abby Moore
Your Pee Can Be One Of These 8 Colors: Here's What Each Means About Your Health
Beauty

The 10 Best Overnight Masks — Because Who Doesn't Want To Wake Up Glowing?

Alexandra Engler
The 10 Best Overnight Masks — Because Who Doesn't Want To Wake Up Glowing?
Recipes

Bookmark This: 6 Simple, Chocolaty No-Bake Bars That Pack In Nutrients

Eliza Sullivan
Bookmark This: 6 Simple, Chocolaty No-Bake Bars That Pack In Nutrients
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

10 Warming & Soothing Lunch (Or Dinner!) Recipe Ideas For This Week

Eliza Sullivan
10 Warming & Soothing Lunch (Or Dinner!) Recipe Ideas For This Week
Mental Health

How This MD Takes An Ayurvedic Approach To Election Stress Disorder

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
How This MD Takes An Ayurvedic Approach To Election Stress Disorder
Beauty

Just In: Research Suggests This Vitamin May Help Protect Skin From UV Exposure

Eliza Sullivan
Just In: Research Suggests This Vitamin May Help Protect Skin From UV Exposure
Love

Should Couples Talk About Who They’re Voting For? Some Things To Consider

Kelly Gonsalves
Should Couples Talk About Who They’re Voting For? Some Things To Consider
Home

The Do's & Don'ts Of Washing A Weighted Blanket So It Doesn't Get Funky

Sarah Regan
The Do's & Don'ts Of Washing A Weighted Blanket So It Doesn't Get Funky
Integrative Health

Lower-Body Strength Is Linked To Brain Health: Try This MD’s Test To Check Yours

Abby Moore
Lower-Body Strength Is Linked To Brain Health: Try This MD’s Test To Check Yours
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/november-2020-monthly-horoscope-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!