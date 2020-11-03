Why Astrologers Have Been Dreading This November All Year Long

The middle of the month brings tension to a boil. On November 12, the third of 2020's three rare Jupiter–Pluto conjunctions could incite an epic power struggle as truth-teller Jupiter exposes the cryptic vault of secretive Pluto's realm. These planetary powerhouses are both in Capricorn, the zodiac sign that rules governments, hierarchies, the economy, and corporations—all areas marked by turbulence.

Back in March, we wrote an in-depth post about this planetary aspect and how Jupiter–Pluto conjunctions have marked some of the world's worst pandemics, from the 1918 Flu to the 1980s HIV/AIDS epidemic to the Russian Plague of 1771.

The last two exact Jupiter–Pluto meetups were on April 4 and June 30, 2020. Both are times when the virus spiked. And as we head into November, major European cities have locked down, and the U.S. reported the highest number of cases in a single day ever.

All year long, we've been predicting a third wave at the final November 12 conjunction, and it appears we're there. This time, aggressive Mars will be rousing from a two-month retrograde the very next day. It could unleash major anger and public violence (please be safe; we feel it's our duty to report this).

Mars has been reversing through its home sign of Aries from September 9 to November 13, and as it powers back up, frustration and fury will be unleashed.

For possible parallels, we can look back to the Russian Plague, which mirrors the COVID-19 outbreak astrologically because it was the last time Jupiter and Pluto were both in Capricorn. In 1771, Moscow faced three major waves of the bubonic plague, in January, June, and September.

The first outbreak was met with denial, disinformation, and a slow response from governments, backed by a skeptical doctor (who died of the plague during its second wave that summer). As the city emptied and quarantines were enforced far too late, the plague reached its peak in September. It was accompanied by a violent citizen uprising known as the Plague Riot.

The only "silver lining" (for lack of a better term) is that the Russian Plague began receding after this final Jupiter–Pluto meetup. We'll pray for the same, with a cautiously optimistic eye on the December 21 Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in innovative Aquarius.