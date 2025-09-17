Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Not Just for Muscles — Creatine May Sharpen Memory & Mental Speed

Author:
September 17, 2025
Assistant Health Editor
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
women stretching
September 17, 2025

Most people know creatine as a gym supplement for muscle strength and recovery, but it turns out this powerhouse nutrient might also sharpen your mind.

A systematic review and meta-analysis1 analyzed 16 randomized controlled trials to see whether creatine monohydrate could enhance cognitive performance. The results point to real brain benefits, particularly for memory, focus, and processing speed.

The benefits of creatine

While lifestyle factors like sleep, movement, and diet are well-established players, researchers are exploring how supplements can help preserve cognitive function. Creatine, naturally found in meat and fish, supports cellular energy production and may help the brain work more efficiently, especially during times of stress, fatigue, or aging.

The findings

Across the studies, creatine supplementation was linked to measurable cognitive improvements:

  • Memory: 14% better recall and learning ability
  • Processing speed: 19% faster thinking and reaction times
  • Attention: 13% longer focus and sustained concentration
  • Who benefited most: Adults aged 18–60, women, and individuals with existing health conditions
  • Duration: Both short-term (<4 weeks) and longer use produced benefits.

How much creatine to take

All the studies used creatine monohydrate, the gold-standard form. Typical dosing is 5 grams daily for muscle health, though emerging research suggests up to 10 grams may be optimal for bone and brain support.

The takeaway

Creatine isn’t just for the weight room—it could be a valuable tool for cognitive resilience. This evidence adds to the growing case that creatine supports both body and mind. Supporting memory, focus, and cognitive resilience could be as simple as adding a scoop of creatine to your daily routine.