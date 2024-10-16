Advertisement
I'm Usually Not A Fan Of Floral Perfumes, Unless It Has This One Note
This may be a beauty editor thing, but I find it fascinating (and a little hilarious) how my fragrance preferences have matured over the years. Like many other tweens attempting to discover their signature scent, I once bathed myself in gourmand, syrupy body sprays until I smelled like spun sugar; then there were years when I longed to smell like a freshly picked daisy. Now? I much prefer a heady, woodsy aroma over a classic gardenia or rose.
I'm not against florals by any means—and who knows how my tastes will evolve within the next couple of years? Still, I tend to float toward fragrances that offer a bit of mystery, that don't just smell floral but include notes of citrus, honey, and spice.
So anytime a perfume features neroli, I fall in love—it transforms the potion into something truly exquisite.
How neroli elevates floral fragrances
Neroli essential oil comes from the flowers of the bitter orange (you may also see "orange blossom" on the perfume bottle). As its name suggests, it contains hints of both floral and citrus—but it's also a bit spicy (thanks to that bitter orange), meaning it's a bit more sophisticated than your average floral note. It's still quite delicate, which is why it mingles well in lighter floral formulas, but it offers a little something more complex. If you're looking for a juice that has some extra oomph, chances are you'll adore this bright, zesty scent.
As someone who favors a spicier perfume (I typically gravitate toward sandalwood), I've noticed myself leaning toward neroli-laced florals. It morphs the fragrance into an even dreamier aroma; plus, neroli is a very potent essential oil, so a little goes a long way—if a perfume includes even just a hint of orange blossom, you'll know it.
Because neroli fuses so well with other scents, it's also a great option for fragrance layering. Meaning, you can grab a neroli-scented body oil or lotion and layer it underneath a neroli-infused perfume—the two scents will complement each other well and enhance your fragrance experience. Not to mention, keeping your skin hydrated à la body lotion makes perfume last longer since fragrance clings onto well-moisturized skin.
mindbodygreen's postbiotic body lotion does just the trick; the warm, bright scent complements just about any subsequent spritz. Not to mention, neroli itself may boast some skin care benefits: In a review1 of the biological activities of citrus oils published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, researchers said neroli is a "strong antioxidant." All the more reason to slather on and spritz your favorite neroli-infused formulas.
Best neroli scented products
postbiotic body lotion
DedCool
DedCool Smiley Face Garden Fragrance
Ellis Brooklyn
Ellis Brooklyn RIVES Eau De Parfum
The takeaway
Neroli-infused perfumes provide the most intriguing scent. With notes of citrus, honey, and greenery, it makes floral fragrances even more divine. It's perfect for those who want to dabble in florals but don't want to smell like a garden of lilies—neroli offers just the right amount of mystery.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel