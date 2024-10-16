I'm Usually Not A Fan Of Floral Perfumes, Unless It Has This One Note

Neroli essential oil comes from the flowers of the bitter orange (you may also see "orange blossom" on the perfume bottle). As its name suggests, it contains hints of both floral and citrus—but it's also a bit spicy (thanks to that bitter orange), meaning it's a bit more sophisticated than your average floral note. It's still quite delicate, which is why it mingles well in lighter floral formulas, but it offers a little something more complex. If you're looking for a juice that has some extra oomph, chances are you'll adore this bright, zesty scent.