Nonnegotiable Tips To Raise Confident Kids, From The World’s Oldest Cultures

“One of the key things is to never shoo away a child if they're showing interest in chores,” Doucleff declares. “Toddlers will come over and want to help with the laundry or dinner, and American parents will often tell them, ‘No, go play.’” Over time, that child will start to understand that they do not belong to this team effort, which Doucleff says actually makes them less likely to help out as they grow older. “The desire to help and be part of this team goes away in American kids by about age six or seven, usually,” she adds.

That said, she suggests letting your kids contribute to whatever you’re working on, no matter their age. Better yet: “Turn the chore into a social event,” Doucleff says. “Chat while you clean up, and get them involved a little bit.” And you don’t have to give them a giant task, either. The Maya moms were so good at giving the child the right amount of a task,” she says. “Just tiny little things, like stir the pot, chop the herbs, go get the vacuum…This motivates children, because they see they are making a contribution. And that is way more motivating than praise.”

Research shows that children have this intrinsic motivation to help out—and extrinsic rewards actually undermine this tendency. In fact, one study shows that 20-month-olds were less likely to help a second time if they were given a toy afterward. So rather than rewards or allowances, just giving them the space to contribute can go a long way.