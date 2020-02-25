Whereas “no,” implies defensively shutting down, “yes,” invites conversation and engages the other person. That said, most tantrums are a “no,” and we want to transform it into a “yes.” Here’s how.

“The act of saying yes shifts your nervous system. Or si. The "ss" sound requires a more complex movement of your mouth, that requires you to engage what's called in Stephen Porges' polyvagal theory, the social engagement network,” says Cowan.

First, an important caveat: You don’t want to bribe your child in order to get that “yes.” While you might think they would say yes to a question such as, “Do you want ice cream later?” that tactic rarely works. In fact, according to Cowan, it’s trickery, and your kid will see right through it.

Instead, you want to ask if you’re hearing your child correctly. In other words, ask for clarification: “You don't want to go to bed now. Is that right? Yes or no?”

Even if you’re just repeating their words, just getting that first “yes” is crucial. “It immediately creates connection because you're saying, ‘I'm hearing you,’ as opposed to, ‘You have to,’” Cowan says.

Once you have that first yes, the second task is to validate their emotions, or “drop it down to the heart level,” as Cowan puts it. Ask a question like, “You're frustrated right now, aren't you? Yes or no?” You’re essentially giving them emotional intelligence training of their own, as well as letting them know that you understand their feelings.

The third “yes,” is to tailor it to body experience. Ask, “Where do you feel frustrated in your body right now? Let's see if we can let it go.” That way, you can offer coping mechanisms for your child (or teen) and help them deal with their emotions in a healthy way.

After these exercises, you should (hopefully) have a calmer, composed child on your hands. Now whenever you see the beginning stages of a tantrum coming on, you have a mindful plan of action—no yelling necessary!