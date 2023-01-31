“Non-exercise activity thermogenesis” is a fancy way of describing the energy you expend to do everything during the day that is not sleeping, eating, or purposeful exercise (like sports and running or gym workouts). NEAT is achieved1 by just walking around, running to catch the bus, doing yard work, cleaning, even fidgeting. This activity can add up significantly throughout the day.

You may often hear that exercise, while good for you, doesn’t impact weight loss much. That’s true, but what does impact weight loss is NEAT activity. The reason is that how you move throughout the day contributes to a lot more energy usage than a single exercise session. When you move, your mitochondria get the signal to produce more energy, not just during your exercise time but all day long.