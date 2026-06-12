The most significant change is an extra 1mm of stack height in both the heel and forefoot, paired with an extra 0.8mm of EVA strobel i.e. memory foam. These additions sounds minor, but in practice, they translate to slightly more arch support and a more cushioned underfoot feel without dramatically compromising the shoe's stability. When I put the shoe to the test in last week's class, I was impressed by how well the new iteration absorbed during high-impact movements, like jump squats or box step-ups.