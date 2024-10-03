Since products are more effective in the evening, this is when you’ll get more bang for your buck. The type of active ingredients you’ll use are unique to your needs and goals. For example, those who are dealing with premature aging may look to peptides and retinol. Those who want brightening may opt for vitamin C or other antioxidants. Folks dealing with textural issues should opt for AHAs, such as glycolic, lactic, or mandelic acid. Those dealing with inflammation or irritation can opt for ceramides and other barrier ingredients.