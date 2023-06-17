Do not go to bed without washing your face. This is especially true if you wear makeup, but even if you don't, pollution, sebum, and debris from the day can gunk up your pores. This may only sound like a problem for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin, but please take heed: This habit will affect your skin long-term, even if it doesn’t affect you the next day.

Buildup and environmental stressors can burrow into the skin, leading to micro-inflammation. When this accumulates day-after-day, that’s how you get signs of premature aging, such as dark spots and fine lines.

And it’s not just that you’re washing your face, it’s what you’re using, says holistic esthetician Lesley Thornton. "You hear so often that your cleanser doesn't matter," she told me. "Cleansing happens about 14 times a week. It's the thing you use the most out of your routine. It is the backbone of your routine. And you can do so much damage with a cleanser. What good is retinol if your barrier is compromised?"

So, how does one go about finding a cleanser suitable for their needs? Thornton has the answers: "A good cleanser makes your skin feel comfortable, nurtures your skin microbiome, balances your natural pH, and actively prevents dryness and irritation in the skin," she says. "You should know within two to three washes if it's doing that. If you have to rush to put on a cream or cleanser right after, you're probably using the wrong cleanser." Thornton says she uses both Mara Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil and Klur Gentle Matter Cleanser.