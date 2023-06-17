3 Nighttime Skin Care Tips Estheticians Swear By (+ Product Recs!)
If you want to get serious about skin rejuvenation, you need to start thinking about your nighttime routine. While you do need to prioritize protection during the day (i.e. wear your sunscreen and antioxidant serums), the nighttime is when your skin transforms.
The skin skin has its own circadian rhythm. This essentially means it functions differently while at rest than when awake. Similar to the body, it enters recovery mode when asleep1—doing the hard work of scavenging free radicals, restoring collagen, and fixing up damage done during the day. Additionally, research shows that the skin is more permeable while we rest2, meaning more water is able to escape (something we call transepidermal water loss). But it also means that products are able to penetrate deeper and be more effective.
So if nighttime is the most critical moment of repair for the skin, how do skin care experts capitalize on the precious window? Well, I often chat with skin care professionals on my podcast Clean Beauty School, and I’m always desperate to hear their skin care regimens.
Here, three of my favorite evening skin care tips from recent memory.
Prioritize a long, meaningful wash.
Do not go to bed without washing your face. This is especially true if you wear makeup, but even if you don't, pollution, sebum, and debris from the day can gunk up your pores. This may only sound like a problem for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin, but please take heed: This habit will affect your skin long-term, even if it doesn’t affect you the next day.
Buildup and environmental stressors can burrow into the skin, leading to micro-inflammation. When this accumulates day-after-day, that’s how you get signs of premature aging, such as dark spots and fine lines.
And it’s not just that you’re washing your face, it’s what you’re using, says holistic esthetician Lesley Thornton. "You hear so often that your cleanser doesn't matter," she told me. "Cleansing happens about 14 times a week. It's the thing you use the most out of your routine. It is the backbone of your routine. And you can do so much damage with a cleanser. What good is retinol if your barrier is compromised?"
So, how does one go about finding a cleanser suitable for their needs? Thornton has the answers: "A good cleanser makes your skin feel comfortable, nurtures your skin microbiome, balances your natural pH, and actively prevents dryness and irritation in the skin," she says. "You should know within two to three washes if it's doing that. If you have to rush to put on a cream or cleanser right after, you're probably using the wrong cleanser." Thornton says she uses both Mara Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil and Klur Gentle Matter Cleanser.
Pay attention to the neck, chest & hands.
The face gets all the attention with skin care, but no less important is the neck, chest, and hands, notes esthetician Kristin Leite in this viral TikTok where she explains habits she wishes she had adopted sooner.
"Anything you put on your face, put it on your neck and chest," says Leite. "I promise you, these show aging first. And your hands—it's wild."
And if you think about why, it makes sense. The neck and hands tend to be exposed to environmental stressors (such as UV rays and pollution) just as much as the face. In addition, the neck and chest are very sensitive and thin areas of skin, so they’re more susceptible to damage and premature aging.
If you’re hesitant to use your precious (and perhaps expensive) face products south of the jawline, my tip is to utilize a high-quality hand cream that targets signs of aging. (Check out our favorite healthy aging hand creams here.) Hand creams tend to be dense and deeply hydrating—and modern-day formulas are rich with active ingredients that target signs of aging, such as fine lines and dark spots.
Utilize your most innovative actives.
"The main moment of taking care of yourself is at night. The efficacy of the products applied on the skin has increased by 50 to 60%," celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech told me recently on an episode of Clean Beauty School. "However, we also experience more water loss, so we need to use more hydrators so we don't wake up dry."
Since products are more effective in the evening, this is when you’ll get more bang for your buck. The type of active ingredients you’ll use are unique to your needs and goals. For example, those who are dealing with premature aging may look to peptides and retinol. Those who want brightening may opt for vitamin C or other antioxidants. Folks dealing with textural issues should opt for AHAs, such as glycolic, lactic, or mandelic acid. Those dealing with inflammation or irritation can opt for ceramides and other barrier ingredients.
Czech says she uses a retinyl palmitate (a gentler version of retinol that doesn’t trigger a reaction) and a rich barrier cream, like her brand’s The Cream, which contains peptides, ceramides, fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid.
