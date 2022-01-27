Next-Level Ways To Sneak More Plant-Based Protein Into Your Diet

By now, we’re all aware of just how important protein is to feeling and performing our best. We also know that protein doesn’t have to come from animals. Plant-based protein sources are all around us––from simple foods like beans and nuts to fully balanced meal replacements like Naturade’s VeganSmart All-In-One Nutritional Shake.

Over the last few years, there’s been a surge in the number of people choosing to eat plant-based. For example, 1 in 4 Americans report eating more protein from plant sources today than they were just two years ago. However there are still some who aren’t quite sold on the trend––perhaps because figuring out how to get enough protein from plants can be challenging at first. And finding protein that’s plant-based, easy, and delicious? That’s enough to throw people off course. But we’re here to show you why it shouldn’t…