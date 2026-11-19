This Small Change To Your Weightlifting Routine Could Make A Big Difference
When you're trying to get stronger, it's tempting to think more is always better. More sets, more reps, more time at the gym. But what if part of the answer is actually in how you perform each rep?
A new narrative review1 explores a different approach to strength training that puts more emphasis on the part of a lift you might not think twice about: lowering the weight.
The technique could help some people build strength with fewer weekly sets, potentially making workouts more efficient.
About the review
The researchers looked at a technique called supramaximal accentuated eccentric loading (SAEL). The name sounds complicated, but the idea is easier to understand with a biceps curl.
When you lift a dumbbell toward your shoulder, your muscles shorten. When you lower it back down, they lengthen.
That second part is called the eccentric phase, and your muscles can generally handle more weight while lowering something than while lifting it.
SAEL takes advantage of this by making the lowering phase heavier than the lifting phase. This requires specialized equipment that changes the load during the movement.
The review examined whether this approach could help people build strength with fewer sets.
Fewer weekly sets may still build strength
Some studies found that beginners could improve their strength with just two to four sets per week using SAEL. People with more lifting experience appeared to need around five or more sets.
Compared with traditional weightlifting, SAEL didn't produce a clear overall advantage. However, around 80% of individual strength outcomes favored the technique, suggesting it may offer benefits worth exploring.
Other studies also found that experienced men could gain strength with just one short weekly workout, with additional sessions offering only modest benefits.
Why this technique requires special equipment
SAEL typically uses equipment such as weight releasers attached to a barbell.
These attachments hold extra weight as you lower the bar, then release it at the bottom of the movement, leaving you with a lighter bar to lift back up. Some specialized machines can also adjust the resistance automatically.
Because this approach puts extra stress on your muscles, it's important to increase the weight gradually and allow enough time for recovery.
The review also notes that it may not be suitable for everyone, including some older adults and people new to resistance training.
How to get more out of your strength workouts
You don't need specialized equipment to make your regular strength sessions more intentional. Try these simple adjustments:
- Control the lowering phase. During squats, push-ups, and biceps curls, take a couple of seconds to lower your body or the weight instead of letting gravity do the work.
- Choose a weight you can control. If you have to drop the weight quickly or lose your form, it's probably too heavy for the movement you're doing.
- Keep your reps consistent. Aim for smooth, controlled movements rather than rushing through each set. You should be able to maintain good form from the first rep to the last.
- Build up gradually. Increase the weight or number of sets over time as your strength improves, and give your muscles time to recover between sessions.
These tips can help you get more out of traditional resistance training, but they aren't the same as SAEL, which uses specialized equipment to make the lowering phase heavier than the lifting phase.
If you're interested in trying the technique, work with a qualified trainer who can help you access and use the right equipment safely.
It's also worth keeping the evidence in perspective. Most of the studies in the review lasted just a few weeks to around three months, and their methods varied.
The authors call for longer studies that compare low-volume SAEL directly with higher-volume traditional training in people with similar lifting experience.
The takeaway
Your next strength breakthrough might not require another hour at the gym. Researchers are exploring how putting more load on the lowering phase of a lift could make training more efficient.
If your schedule is tight, start by slowing down the lowering phase of your usual lifts, and ask a trainer whether eccentric overload equipment is a good fit for your goals.