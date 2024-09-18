Advertisement
Watching *This* On TV May Actually Boost Your Well-Being, Study Finds
Watching television has traditionally been considered an activity that undermines wellness.
Many people even associate it with laziness and view T.V. as a "guilty pleasure" that should be minimized for the sake of optimizing your health—but is that always the case?
Not necessarily. Research is challenging this perception by highlighting a specific type of television content that offers significant well-being benefits.
How watching sports can contribute to well-being
Turns out, watching sports just might be good for you (fans, it's time to celebrate). This finding was published in the journal Sport Management Review1 and included three different subset studies involving Japanese participants:
- The first study examined the relationship between watching sports and subsequent well-being by analyzing publicly available data with a large sample size of 20,000 participants. They spotted an overall trend that regularly watching sports contributed to higher reported well-being from participants—a great start for the case of watching sports.
- The next study dug deeper into the before-and-after impact of sports watching. This research team recruited over 200 Japanese residents who reported higher levels of well-being after watching sports videos, especially when it came to popular sports like baseball compared to less popular options like golf. Of course, there's some nuance here as some people naturally prefer some sports over others, but in general, the more popular sports showed a higher well-being response.
- The third study put pen to paper to test the possibility of sports watching changing your brain—and with success, I might add. The research team conducted a neuroimaging experiment with 14 Japanese participants utilizing MRI scans to evaluate changes in brain function and structure.
What these studies found:
They found that watching sports triggered feel-good emotions like happiness and pleasure (which sports fans will probably know isn't entirely surprising).
What's more, those who regularly watched sports showed higher gray matter volume in those areas of the brain associated with reward and pleasure.
The message here?
What this means for real life:
While it's intriguing to learn about the well-being benefits of watching sports, it's crucial not to use this research as a reason to be glued to screens 24/7 or neglect other important aspects of life, such as spending time outdoors and exercising.
Additionally, there's value in turning sports-watching into a communal activity.
We know that having a strong sense of community can support mental health and even extend your life2—so whether you get that from watching sports, going on group walks, or scheduling regular hangouts with those you love, community-building is a worthwhile health endeavor.
If you want to make sports your point of focus, there's now some early science to back it—as if you needed a reason to do something you love.
The takeaway
You might assume watching T.V. is an anti-wellness activity, but that's actually not the case when it comes to watching sports.
Not only can watching the game trigger reward and pleasure centers in your brain, but it also offers a chance to connect with those around you.
After all, building a strong community is a pillar of longevity and well-being—read about why here.
