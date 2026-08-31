New Study Shows This Surprising Supplement May Lower LDL Cholesterol
When you think about the benefits of protein powder, muscle health is likely the first thing to come to mind. But research suggests that getting enough high-quality protein can also support your cholesterol level. That's right. While fiber tends to be the nutrients most recognized for it's ability to help lower LDL cholesterol (often deemed "bad" cholesterol), protein also plays a role.
Researchers of a new meta-analysis pooled together data investigating the impact of high-quality protein supplementation on the lipid profiles of adults with overweight and obesity to get a more comprehensive view of the relationship. Here's what they found.
About the study
For this study, researchers analyzed 32 randomized controlled trials involving 1,357 adults with overweight or obesity to see whether high-quality protein supplements could influence blood lipid levels.
The studies looked at four protein sources: milk protein, casein, whey, and soy. Researchers compared protein supplementation with a control and looked specifically at changes in LDL cholesterol, total cholesterol, triglycerides, and HDL cholesterol.
The team also considered factors like protein dose, intervention length, and participant characteristics when pooling the results.
Protein supplements & cholesterol
The analysis found that high-quality protein supplementation was associated with small but significant reductions in LDL1 and total cholesterol.
On average, LDL cholesterol decreased by 3.45 mg/dL, while total cholesterol decreased by 5.70 mg/dL compared with control groups.
The researchers did not find significant changes in triglycerides or HDL cholesterol.
Why might protein have this effect?
There are a few different ways that protein may have this effect. Different protein sources contain different combinations of amino acids and bioactive compounds that may influence metabolism.
There's also the possibility that protein supplementation influences cholesterol indirectly. For example, increasing protein intake may affect satiety, body composition, or the types of foods someone eats throughout the day. However, because this study was designed to assess the overall relationship between protein supplementation and lipid levels, it can't tell us exactly what mechanism is responsible for the findings.
Also, while this meta-analysis didn't find a significant impact on other lipid markers, past research indicates that whey protein may have a positive effect. One umbrella systematic review of whey protein supplementation did improve triglyceride levels. Whey protein in particular can help improve how the body managers fat (aka whether it's burned for energy or stored). And certain compounds in whey may limit how much cholesterol and fat your gut absorbs during digestion, while pulling in excess fat to be eliminated.
How to choose a protein supplement
A high-quality protein supplement can be a helpful addition to your daily routine. Not only may it support healthy cholesterol levels, choosing one with a complete amino acid profile with at least 2.5 grams of leucine supports muscle protein synthesis. Plus, it can also support satiety and weight management.
Whey protein is often considered the "gold standard" protein source for muscle health. I personally love adding this vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate to my breakfast every morning, and folks love this clear protein option for a lemonade-like option to sip after workouts.
The takeaway
Protein's benefits go far beyond muscle health. Research continues to show they can support other aspects of cardiovascular health (including cholesterol levels). The key is finding a high-quality option that. you actually look forward to taking daily.