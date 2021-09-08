This Could Be The Key To Setting Habits You'll Actually Stick To, Study Finds

If short-lived New Year's resolutions have taught us anything, it's that setting new goals is easy, but actually following through with them can feel pretty challenging. Luckily, a study published in JAMA Cardiology found the key to creating lasting habits: It's all about setting your own exercise goals and engaging in them ASAP.

The four-month-long study included 500 participants from lower-income neighborhoods, who either had a cardiovascular disease or were at an increased risk of developing one. They were all given wearable trackers to monitor their physical activity levels, then split into a control group or a gamified group.

Those in the gamified group went through two challenges: One determined whether their daily step goals would be assigned or self-chosen; the other determined if they would start their goal immediately or gradually work up to it.