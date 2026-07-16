A Breakthrough Cholesterol Pill Could Help Millions Struggling With Statins
For decades, there were only two options to bring your LDL cholesterol down. Doctors would prescribe statins and, if those weren't enough, your next option was an injection.
Now, the FDA has given priority review to Lipfendra1 (enlicitide), the first oral medication that works by blocking a protein called PCSK9, which plays a central role in how the body regulates bad cholesterol. Drugs that target this protein have only been available as injections given every few weeks, until now.
What PCSK9 actually does
PCSK9 is a protein your liver makes that essentially reduces your body's ability to clear LDL cholesterol from the blood. When the PCSK9 protein is blocked, the liver can pull more LDL out of circulation, and blood levels drop.
Injectable PCSK9 inhibitors have been available for years and are highly effective, but cost, access, and the barrier of self-injection have limited how widely they're used. An oral version removes some of those barriers.
Context on LDL cholesterol
What the trials showed
The FDA approval comes on the heels of two large, randomized, placebo-controlled trials involving a total of 3,207 adults with severe high cholesterol, all of whom were already taking the maximum tolerated dose of statin therapy.
The first trial enrolled adults who either already had cardiovascular disease or were at high risk for it. Their average LDL at the start was 96 mg/dL. After 24 weeks, those taking Lipfendra saw an average LDL reduction of 56% compared to placebo.
The second trial focused specifically on adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), an inherited condition that causes high LDL cholesterol. Their average starting LDL was 119 mg/dL. After 24 weeks, the Lipfendra group saw an average reduction of 59% compared to placebo.
Clinical guidance says it's reasonable for adults who are already on the maximum statin dose but still sitting above 70 mg/dL to consider adding a PCSK9 inhibitor2. In the past, these people have had to rely on injections, but a pill that drops LDL 56 to 59% is enough to move many people closer to their cholesterol targets.
Who should use Lipfendra
This new drug is not a replacement for statins, but an add-on for people who still can't reach their LDL targets with statins alone. It is approved for adults with high cholesterol or HeFH who are already on diet, exercise, and maximally tolerated statin therapy.
People interested in Lipfendra should beware of a couple of side effects. People in the Lipfendra group in the HeFH trial reported diarrhea and dizziness more often than the placebo. No specific distinct side effects emerged in the cardiovascular disease trial, but the proportion of people who stopped treatment due to adverse reactions was similar in both trials.
Why lifestyle still comes first
While drug developments like this are exciting, medication is one piece of a larger picture.
According to the latest ACC/AHA guidelines on preventing cardiovascular disease3, the most important foundation for preventing cardiovascular disease is a healthy lifestyle, and that comes before pharmacological therapy. The guideline recommends a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean protein, along with at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.
For many people, those changes are enough to move LDL in the right direction. When they're not enough on their own, statins are typically the next step. And when statins, even at the maximum dose, still leave LDL above target, add-on therapies like Lipfendra come in.
This is the treatment ladder for treating high cholesterol, and Lipfendra sits at the top of it for people who have genuinely worked their way up the other rungs.
The takeaway
A once-daily pill that can cut LDL by more than half is a significant development, and will hopefully open the door to better cholesterol control for people who previously had limited options. If you or someone you know has been managing high cholesterol with a healthy lifestyle and on statins without reaching target LDL levels, it may be worth a conversation about this approval with your doctor.