We're Launching A Beauty Podcast! Here's Why We Decided To Make The Move

The thing is, there’s no centralized definition of “clean” beauty. But we don’t think that’s a bad thing! In fact, that’s what makes the beauty industry so dynamic: “We’re having so many players come to the table with their own biases, incentives, reasonings as to what their [clean beauty] definitions should be,” Engler explains.

And those definitions? They’re changing fast. “[We’re] actively trying to define these words in real time, because we are finding out so much more about these ingredients as we go,” says Engler. It’s a continuous conversation, and it can change course at a moment’s notice—so we want to have our discussions in real time as well. That way, we can continue to update you on what we truly mean when we say “clean.”

“These are important conversations to have, because if we don't have them now, how are we going to control the narrative going forward?” poses Engler. “How were we going to control the definitions of clean beauty? How are we going to control the products that are put into the world? How are we going to control the narrative that young beauty fans out there are listening to?”