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The AHA Is Reframing Women's Heart Health — Here Are The 4 Biggest Takeaways From The New Guidelines
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. It claims more than 400K lives in the U.S. each year, making it more deadly for women than breast cancer, lung cancer, and chronic lung disease combined. Yet only about 4 in 10 women recognize it as their greatest health threat.
That disconnect is part of the reason four medical societies—the American Heart Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine—just came together for the first time to release a landmark framework that connects women's heart health to the hormonal transitions that are unique to them.
"Women experience their healthcare across clinical specialties, but it often is fragmented or disconnected," said Sadiya S. Khan, M.D., professor of cardiovascular epidemiology at Northwestern University, in a press release. The guidelines aim to give clinicians, and patients, a shared way to spot cardiovascular risk early, across every life stage from puberty through menopause and beyond.
A new "female life stage" framework
The guidelines organize women's heart health in a new way, breaking it down into four distinct hormonal life stages, plus pregnancy.
- Perimenarche: roughly ages 8 to 15, the transition around a girl's first period.
- Ovarian cycling: roughly ages 15 to 44, regular ovulatory and hormone cycles, when pregnancy typically occurs.
- Perimenopause: roughly ages 45 to 51, variable cycle length, skipped cycles, and shifting hormones.
- Postmenopause: roughly age 51 and older, the years beginning 12 months after a woman's final period.
- Pregnancy: described as a biological "stress test" that can reveal cardiovascular risks a woman might not have known she had, no matter what life stage it occurs in.
Within each stage, the framework looks at cardiovascular, hormonal, and emotional health together rather than treating the heart in isolation.
The 4 biggest takeaways
The three papers behind the guidance cover a lot of ground, from pediatric care to new clinical suggestions for doctors. But for women trying to understand their own risk, a few shifts stand out:
1. Periods are a vital sign
The new guidance recognizes menstrual cycle patterns as a female-specific vital sign. Heavy or irregular menstrual bleeding can serve as an early marker of cardiovascular risk, including a connection to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS, formerly known as PCOS).
What's happening with your cycle is often thought of as something only to be shared with the gynecologist. But these guidelines make it clear that your flow could be an early heart health signal worth bringing up with a doctor, not just a reproductive health footnote.
2. Perimenopause is a cardiovascular inflection point
Changes in cholesterol and metabolic health during perimenopause can be early signs of cardiovascular risk. Estrogen has a protective effect on the heart, and it drops during perimenopause, making it a key window to watch.
The years after menopause can represent up to 40% of a woman's lifetime, and most heart attacks, strokes, and heart-failure events occur during that stage. The good news is that more than 80% of those cardiac events are preventable if action is taken early, which is why the guidance frames perimenopause as a critical time for care rather than just a symptom-management phase.
3. Pregnancy history is heart history
Pregnancy complications, including high blood pressure, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, preterm birth, small-for-gestational-age infants, and stillbirth, are increasingly being recognized as female-specific risk enhancers. The 2026 AHA and ACC cholesterol guideline include pregnancy-related factors in cardiovascular risk assessment for women. Yet postpartum follow-up remains a major gap—only about 60% of U.S. women with high blood pressure-related pregnancy complications receive follow-up care for it within six months of delivery.
An adverse pregnancy outcome "can unmask increased cardiovascular risk and that information should guide care well beyond pregnancy," says William A. Grobman, M.D., professor of obstetrics & gynecology at Brown University, in a press release. He says the new guidance aims to give clinicians across obstretic, gynecologic, and cardiovascular care a way to recognize and act on that risk.
4. Social & emotional health is part of cardiac care
The guidance explicitly ties psychological and social wellbeing to heart health, noting that women are more likely to experience anxiety, depression, and eating disorders, each of which can contribute to poor cardiovascular health. Folding mental and emotional health into cardiac risk assessment, rather than treating them as separate concerns, is one of the more notable shifts in how this framework approaches prevention.
The takeaway
These new guidelines reframe heart health as a lifelong thread running through puberty, pregnancy, perimenopause, and beyond. The societies call for a national network of Comprehensive Centers of Excellence for Women's Cardiovascular Care that can translate decades of research into coordinated care that follows a woman through each of these life stages, rather than treating each visit as a standalone event. Hopefully, this more tailored approach will begin to close the gap in women's cardiac care.
If you are looking at these guidelines and wondering what this means for you right now, you can begin treating routine moments, like period changes, pregnancy complications, and the transition into perimenopause, as information about your heart health. If you are noticing any major changes or abnormalities, it's worth raising them with your doctor sooner rather than later, before symptoms can escalate.