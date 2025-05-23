Brewer explains that when you feel anxious, your eyes tend to narrow. It has to do with somatic memory1 , he says, where your body posture can actually mimic your emotions. So when you're feeling closed off (like, say, if you're stuck in a whirlwind of anxious thoughts), your vision literally closes off, too. "That association gets deepened and formed more strongly," says Brewer. It makes sense: Ever experienced tunnel vision?