3 Neurologist-Approved Tips To Sharpen Your Mind During Downtime

We’ve said this before, but downtime is downright essential for overall well-being. See, burnout is very much real, even amplified in a work from home setting, so prioritizing rest is actually crucial for your productivity in the long-run. Taking time off when you feel you need it is imperative, and you should use that time for whatever feels good to you in that moment. It is called self-care, after all.

However, if you’re looking for creative ways to fill your downtime (maybe you’re feeling antsy or restless), take these tips from board-certified neurologist and fellowship-trained MS specialist Mitzi Joi Williams, M.D: On the mindbodygreen podcast, she discusses ways to relax and sharpen your mind simultaneously. A win-win scenario, if you ask us.