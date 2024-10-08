Advertisement
I Tried This Rosemary-Infused Hair Duo For 4 Weeks & My Hair Is Healthier Than Ever
In my recent quest to level up my hair care, all roads led me back to rosemary oil. The scalp-stimulating essential oil has anti-inflammatory and purifying properties, and it’s been clinically shown to promote hair growth1.
Needless to say, when I heard our senior beauty editor rave about Nécessaire’s Rosemary Shampoo and Conditioner, I immediately swapped out my existing lineup—and this duo is 100% worth the hype.
My hair hasn’t been this shiny in years, and it turns out rosemary oil has way more to offer than just promoting growth.
What's great about this shampoo & conditioner
It's formulated for your scalp
A few months ago, I learned scalp care is just as (if not more) important as hair care. Experts say you should treat your scalp like an extension of your face, delivering it nutrients for healthy skin and hydration.
In a perfect world, I’d have the time and money to create an entire scalp care routine—but I love that Nécessaire’s products are created for both your scalp and your hair. Now, I’m checking off two boxes at once, and I’m seeing serious results.
The rumors are true: A healthy scalp does lead to healthier hair (growth, shine, and hydration included).
The ingredients are top notch
Like I said, rosemary oil is shining star in the clean hair care space—and it’s for good reason.
- Nourishes the hair follicle and promotes thicker-looking hair
- Reverses hair loss as effectively1 as minoxidil (the active ingredient in many commercial hair-growth products)
- Stimulates circulation and helps deliver blood flow and healthy nutrients to hair follicles
- Clarifies the scalp and removes excess oil, debris, and buildup
- Strengthens the strands and adds a light-reflecting layer for extra shine thanks to a high concentration of polyphenols, like carnosol, carnosic acid, and rosmarinic acid2.
But Nécessaire didn’t stop there. The brand added five plant proteins to further strengthen the hair and minimize breakage, plus five essential ceramides to help restore and protect the scalp barrier.
It's gentle, yet stimulating
My scalp was a bit inflamed when I started testing this formula, but I now it's nourished and calm.
If you haven’t been giving your scalp the care it deserves, a gentle formula is key—and Nécessaire’s Rosemary Hair Duo is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, meaning it’s safe for sensitive skin.
It smells amazing
I’d be remiss not to mention this duo’s subtle rosemary aroma. I love that it’s not too overpowering, but lingers with you after the shower as if you just came from the spa.
Nécessaire, if you’re listening: I’d love for you to make a body wash in the same scent, please.
The bottles last for a long time
These products are more expensive than what you might purchase at your local drugstore, but a little goes a long way (and the quality is way better). You really only need a dime-sized amount, and (if you're anything like me) you’ll be feeling the benefits after just one wash.
Case in point: I've been using mine for a month and I'm not even halfway through.
The brand prioritizes sustainability
I love knowing that by supporting Nécessaire, I’m also supporting a healthier planet. The brand is a certified B corp, certified climate neutral, certified plastic neutral, cruelty-free, vegan, and FSC certified. Plus, the recyclable packaging is free of phthalates, BPA, and BFA.
The results: My hair looks great (& feels even better)
I recently spent five days (two washes) away from this shampoo and conditioner, and I actually missed it while I was gone.
The formula delivers each one of the benefits I listed above: Since I started using it four weeks ago, my hair is softer than ever and it looks salon-level glossy every single day.
What’s more, my scalp and my hair both feel healthier. I no longer feel inflammation, buildup, or irritation in my scalp; instead my scalp feels calm and fresh. Plus, my hair actually feels clean.
My hair is also shedding way less—and I’ve noticed it doesn’t get as greasy between washes.
The takeaway
A duo worth every penny, these rosemary oil-infused products have my hair looking healthier, shinier, and smoother than ever. If you’re experiencing flakes, shedding, itchiness, excess oil, or buildup, your scalp likely needs more love, too—and this shampoo and conditioner deliver tenfold. Don't miss your chance to shop them now for 30% off.
