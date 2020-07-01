For yogis, being internally cleansed is essential for mental, physical, and spiritual focus and strength. Nauli is a preliminary cleansing exercise that involves isolating muscles in the abdominal area and sucking them inside the rib cage. Its origins lie in the Sanskrit roots nau ("boat") and li ("to cling to"), and, when done correctly, the practice creates a wave motion in the abdominal area.

Here's how it's done: First and foremost, always practice Nauli on an empty stomach, preferably first thing in the morning after you use the bathroom. Do not eat or drink anything, even water, beforehand as it will make the motion uncomfortable.

There are five steps of the Nauli Kriya. It's best to practice each one repeatedly before going on to the next if you're a beginner. This ensures you will be able to do the full technique correctly.