This one takes quite a bit of practice: If you've achieved Step 3, you can now work on isolating the left and right sides of the abdominals. From Step 3, release the weight from your right hand so that you are pushing down strongly into only your left thigh. This should make the right side of the abdomen retreat and the left side protrude (a shape known as vama nauli). Then, repeat on the other side: Release the left hand so that weight is only in the right (known as dakshina nauli).