As we get older, research shows our faces become increasingly asymmetrical. A popular plan of action is to use fillers or injectables to correct these imbalances, but because we like to approach beauty at a holistic angle around here, we consistently try to decipher the root cause of certain skin care concerns, be it asymmetries, puffiness, or general “signs of aging.” And in our 2022 Wellness Trends, we argue that body alignment can actually help bring balance back to the face—as a result, we predict bodywork will become the focus of facial skin care.

Triple-board certified and integrative dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., FAAD, is on board with the idea: “The way that we use our muscles can affect our faces,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Here, she explains how to target facial asymmetry using holistic, whole-body methods.