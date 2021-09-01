Natural Practices To Help Turn Your Mood Around, From A Reiki Expert

Between the stress, stimulation, and responsibilities of our busy world—we're all prone to slip into a bad mood from time to time. Getting into the occasional funk is part of human nature, and that's OK. But a little grumpiness doesn't have to conquer us either. Not when we have tools available to turn our mood around.

It's all right (and encouraged) to surf the human spectrum of emotions—but let's be honest, few things go our way when we're in a bad mood. That's why it's key to recognize an oncoming funk and know how to pump the brakes. And as spiritual empowerment coach and reiki healer Kelsey Patel attests—we can do that through embracing natural practices like reiki or working with NOW Essential Oils for aromatherapy.