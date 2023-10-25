I unearthed this apple-cinnamon recipe in our green smoothie article recently and made a few tweaks to make it that much more satiating. I've been paying particular attention to my protein intake as of late, since we've been reporting on the importance of protein for lean muscle maintenance, appetite regulation, and even skin health. Did you know experts recommend aiming for 100 grams of protein per day? That number can feel intimidating, but I've found that starting my day with a protein-rich breakfast is a great start. For me, the easiest way to do that is adding a scoop of collagen to whatever I'm whipping up.