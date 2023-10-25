Advertisement
The Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie That Gets mbg's Executive Editor Through The Week
I know that regular, balanced meals full of protein, fiber, and an array of fruits and veggies makes me feel my best. But that doesn't mean they always happen. When life gets busy, meal prep is one of the first things to go. That's when I turn to smoothies. I find that they're a quick (and delicious) way to fit in a ton of nutrients without a lot of effort.
I unearthed this apple-cinnamon recipe in our green smoothie article recently and made a few tweaks to make it that much more satiating. I've been paying particular attention to my protein intake as of late, since we've been reporting on the importance of protein for lean muscle maintenance, appetite regulation, and even skin health. Did you know experts recommend aiming for 100 grams of protein per day? That number can feel intimidating, but I've found that starting my day with a protein-rich breakfast is a great start. For me, the easiest way to do that is adding a scoop of collagen to whatever I'm whipping up.
Our very own beauty & gut collagen+ is flavorless and blends seamlessly into everything from coffee to oatmeal. Here, combined with almond butter, hemp seeds, and other ingredients, it helps bring this smoothie's protein count up to 36 grams per serving. The fact that collagen has been shown to support skin elasticity and support gut health doesn't hurt either.*
My smoothie recipe changes depending on the season and whatever I'm craving, but beauty & gut collagen+ is an essential, ensuring my daily blend keeps me full and satiated.* Check out the recipe I'm loving right now, below.
Apple cinnamon green smoothie
- 1 scoop unflavored beauty & gut collagen+
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 cup water
- 1 small apple, chopped
- ½ frozen banana
- 2 tbsp. almond butter
- 1 heaping tbsp. hemp seeds
- ½ tsp. Ceylon cinnamon
- pinch of salt
Protein check
The takeaway
Experts recommend a protein-rich breakfast for its satiating and blood sugar regulating effects. I don't always have the time to cook up a hot meal, but a smoothie helps me hit my protein needs with little time or effort. This apple cinnamon blend delivers on all marks. A scoop of beauty & gut collagen+ delivers 16 grams of protein on its own, and the addition of almond butter, water, spinach, apple, and banana get it across the 30 gram mark.
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen where she runs all things editorial. She received her journalism degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she now serves on the alumni advisory board. She was previously the Managing Editor at Inverse and has worked at Men's Journal and Condé Nast. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.