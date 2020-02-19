Researchers tested this hypothesis using pregnant rats with high blood pressure, using L-ergothioneine, a compound extracted from mushrooms, to treat the hypertension. When compared with the control group, results showed that the compound was effective in treating symptoms of the disorder—not only lowering blood pressure, but boosting health in other ways.

Lead author Cathal McCarthy, Ph.D. says, “Our research shows that treating rats with preeclampsia with the natural antioxidant L-ergothioneine reduced blood pressure, prevented fetal growth restriction and dampened production of the damaging substances released from the placenta during preeclampsia.”

When a woman has preeclampsia, it not only affects her health, but it affects the baby as well. The disorder can be fatal in both if left untreated or undiagnosed. Studies like these give us more information about the disorder along with potential treatments, which helps make progress to eliminate health issues for both the mother and the baby.