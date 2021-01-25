mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
A Multi-Colored Mani To Match Your Aura — A Top 2021 Nail Trend

A Multi-Colored Mani To Match Your Aura — A Top 2021 Nail Trend

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Woman Manicuring Her Nails in Multiple Colors

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

January 25, 2021 — 23:48 PM

Multi-colored manicures—you know when you paint each nail a different color—are making a roaring comeback from your childhood. Seriously, do a quick search on Instagram and you’ll get loads of inspiration. 

Eager to give it a go now? Well there are plenty of easy to do it: You can get playful and sport a rainbow concoction of whatever shades you have around. You can add an air of creative sophistication and keep the tones muted and subtle. You can stick to complementary color palettes, so even if the hues are different—it still feels cohesive. 

Or, match your look to your aura—because, well, why not. 

Try this: a multi-colored mani for your aura. 

Since the gist of the mani is pretty simple—you know just paint your nails different colors—it comes down to execution. By this we mean you’ll want to prep your nails for a clean, polished mani. 

Clean, trim, buff, and file the nail (if you’re curious about your nail shape, we recommend mirroring your circle shape, which will give you the most natural look). Then, when you go into paint, follow this tip from celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann: “"Place the brush about an eighth-inch away from the cuticle. As soon as you see polish flow, pull the brush straight down the center to the tip. Your nails get a bit wider at the side, so apply a little more pressure and let the bristles fan out. The next thing is to cap the nail. To do this, take the very tip of your brush and swipe it across the very tip of your nail, and that will keep your polish on for days longer." If you need a refresher on DIY manicures, head over to our full guide

Now, since our option is matching your aura, you'll also need to figure that out. Of course you can get it read professionally, but you can also hop over to our aura quiz to narrow yours down. Once you’ve done that, take our suggestions below for clean, free-from polishes. 

Polishes for a red aura:

cote nail polish

Côte Nail Polish No. 34

$18
manicurist green nail polish

Manicurist Green Nail Polish In Red Cherry

$14
sundays nail polish no. 13

sundays Nail Polish No. 13

$18

Polishes for an orange aura:

& other stories nail polish

& Other Stories Nail Polish In Guéliz Hour

$9
olive & june nail polish

Olive & June Nail Polish Sweet & Gracious

$8
Flora 1761 Nail Polish

Flora 1761 Nail Lacquer In Snap Dragon

$16

Polishes for a yellow aura:

Habit Nail Polish

Habit Non-Toxic & Vegan Nail Polish in 24 Cavalier

$18
deborah lippmann nail polish

Deborah Nail Polish in Walking On Sunshine

$16.99
JinSoon nail polish

Jin Soon nail polish in Charme

$80

Polishes for a green & pink aura:

pacifica nail polish

Pacificia 7-Free Nail Polish

$6.3
10 free chemistry nail polish

10 Free Chemistry Nail Polish in Bell Vine

$18
J.Hannah nail polish

J.Hannah Artichoke

$19

Polishes for a blue aura:

smith & cult nail polish

Smith & Cult Nail Polish In Kings & Thieves

$18
tenoverten nail polish

tenoverten Nail Polish in Commerce

$12
orosa pure cover nail polish

Orosa Pure Cover Nail Paint in Jeté

$12

Polishes for a purple aura:

LVX nail polish

LVX Nail Polish Reine

$18
butter london nail polish

Butter London Fancy Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer


$18
XX Base Coat

XX Base Coat in Vixen

$20

Polishes for a white aura:

sally hansen nail polish

Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Polish in White Tea

$8.99
deborah lippmann nail polish

Deborah Lippmann nail polish in Delicate

$20
taupe coat nail polish

Taupe Coat nail polish in Perfection

$11

Polishes for a black aura:

ella + mila nail polish

ella + mila Nail Polish in Lights Out

$10.5
butter london earl grey

Butter London Earl Grey Patent Shine 10x™ Mini Nail Lacquer

$12
static nails polish

Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer In Bohemian Blue

$16

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

I'm A Celebrity Facialist & This Is My Go-To Trick To Revive Dull Skin In Minutes

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Celebrity Facialist & This Is My Go-To Trick To Revive Dull Skin In Minutes
Beauty

The 11 Best Foot Creams To Heal Cracked, Dry Feet Fast

Alexandra Engler
The 11 Best Foot Creams To Heal Cracked, Dry Feet Fast
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Recipes

Give Your Go-To Banana Bread A Healthy, Antioxidant-Rich Update

Eliza Sullivan
Give Your Go-To Banana Bread A Healthy, Antioxidant-Rich Update
Love

20 Signs Your Relationship Might Be Over, According To Couples' Therapists

Sarah Regan
20 Signs Your Relationship Might Be Over, According To Couples' Therapists
Recipes

8 Healthy Plant-Based & Protein-Rich Instant Pot Dinner Recipes To Try Tonight

Eliza Sullivan
8 Healthy Plant-Based & Protein-Rich Instant Pot Dinner Recipes To Try Tonight
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

This 7-Move HIIT Bodyweight Workout Is All You Need To Stay Strong

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
This 7-Move HIIT Bodyweight Workout Is All You Need To Stay Strong
Love

4 Ways To Show You're Interested On A Video Date, From Body Language Experts

Abby Moore
4 Ways To Show You're Interested On A Video Date, From Body Language Experts
Spirituality

What January's Full Wolf Moon (And 2021's First Full Moon) Means For You

Sarah Regan
What January's Full Wolf Moon (And 2021's First Full Moon) Means For You
Routines

This May Be The Most Fun Cardio Workout We've Ever Done & It's Only 8 Minutes

Dino Malvone
This May Be The Most Fun Cardio Workout We've Ever Done & It's Only 8 Minutes
Spirituality

Dream About Being Naked (Again)? What It Means, From A Dream Expert

Sarah Regan
Dream About Being Naked (Again)? What It Means, From A Dream Expert
Integrative Health

Eat Your Way To Calm With These 5 Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks

Sarah Regan
Eat Your Way To Calm With These 5 Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/multi-colored-mani-to-match-your-aura

Your article and new folder have been saved!