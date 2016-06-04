7 Yogic Mudras You Need For Love & Mental Clarity
Meditation can be challenging, especially for people with busy minds and exhausting lifestyles, but mudras can help lend focus to your practice by centering it on a specific need.
A mudra is a symbolic hand gesture seen most commonly in Hindu and Buddhist cultures. There are over a hundred mudras that you can use to show your intentions.
The best thing about a mudra is that you can use it anytime, anywhere—at your office desk when you need to focus yourself, when you’re stuck in traffic, or even in bed before you catch some shut-eye. They're also great to use during meditation because feeling a pulse through your fingers can help call attention to your breathing.
Here are some mudras for you to try out during your next meditation session. Think of them as exercise for your soul; like yoga, but hand-gesture style! And when life boils over, remember that flipping someone the bird can be considered a mudra. But let’s aim to spread the love instead, yeah?
Anjali Mudra, Namaste Gesture
This divine salute is a gesture of peace, gratitude, and humility.
Bring your palms together as in prayer and rest your thumbs into your heart so that your arms run straight along your chest. This is an excellent mudra to thank those watching out for you in life and express gratitude for a teacher or lesson.
Mahakranta Mudra, Power Gesture
This gesture will help you practice self-love and recharge and balance your energy centers.
Bring your hands up toward your face, aligning your palms with your cheeks and keeping your elbows pointed down at the floor. This is an excellent mudra for when you are feeling flat, worn out, or unbalanced.
Gyan Mudra, Guru Gesture
probiotic+
A gesture of wisdom, understanding, and knowledge, the gyan mudra symbolizes focus and transformation.
Make a circle with both hands by bringing your thumb and index fingertips to touch and leaving your other three fingers extended. Rest them on your knees, with your palms facing up. This mudra is great for grounding and supporting the root chakra.
Shivalinga Mudra, Om Gesture
This gesture helps restore balance and harmony.
Place your left palm facing up in front of your belly button. Create a thumbs-up with your right hand and place it on top of the left hand. This mudra helps realign the body and clear out any blockages in our energy centers, filling you with newfound confidence and contentment.
Anahata Mudra, Love Gesture
This heart-centered gesture helps will all things love.
Softly clench your right hand and rest it over your heart. Rest your left hand on your knee or thigh. This simple but powerful mudra is good for helping ease heartache, conflict, or any negativity.
Lotus Mudra, Vessel Gesture
This heart-opening mudra is great for attracting love, opportunity, and new beginnings into your life.
Bring your hands in to meet in the front of the heart. Open your palms to form a lotus with thumbs and pinkie fingers touching, and your wrists becoming the base of the flower. This mudra also helps to open the crown chakra.
Hakini Mudra, All-Seeing Eye Gesture
Use this gesture to communicate and connect with your spirit guides.
Touch all of your fingertips together to create a triangle—this can be held up to your chest or down by your abdomen. This is the perfect mudra for when you need to ask for assistance or share a concern with your spiritual role models or guardian angels.