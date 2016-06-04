7 Yogic Mudras You Need For Love & Mental Clarity

Meditation can be challenging, especially for people with busy minds and exhausting lifestyles, but mudras can help lend focus to your practice by centering it on a specific need.

A mudra is a symbolic hand gesture seen most commonly in Hindu and Buddhist cultures. There are over a hundred mudras that you can use to show your intentions.

The best thing about a mudra is that you can use it anytime, anywhere—at your office desk when you need to focus yourself, when you’re stuck in traffic, or even in bed before you catch some shut-eye. They're also great to use during meditation because feeling a pulse through your fingers can help call attention to your breathing.

Here are some mudras for you to try out during your next meditation session. Think of them as exercise for your soul; like yoga, but hand-gesture style! And when life boils over, remember that flipping someone the bird can be considered a mudra. But let’s aim to spread the love instead, yeah?