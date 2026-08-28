People Who Did This Most Days Lost Nearly 11% Of Their Weight
If you've ever missed a few days of food logging and thought you'd have to start over, you're not alone. Food tracking can be hard to maintain, especially during a busy week.
New research examined how often people logged their food and how their weight changed over six months, and found a consistent association between tracking frequency and weight loss.
About the study
Researchers analyzed six months of data from 5,132 adults who signed up for a nutrition-tracking app with a weight-loss goal.
The average participant was 42, and about three-quarters were women.
Participants were grouped by how many days per week they logged at least one food entry, from fewer than two days to six or seven days. Researchers also looked at each person's longest streak of consecutive logging days.
Logging more often was linked to bigger losses
People who tracked six to seven days a week lost about 11% of their body weight on average after six months, compared with just under 7% among those who logged fewer than two days a week.
Tracking two to three days a week was also associated with weight loss.
These participants lost about 7% of their body weight on average, and more than half reached at least 5% weight loss, a threshold generally considered clinically meaningful.
Streaks showed a similar pattern.
People whose longest streak lasted more than 90 days lost close to 12% of their body weight, compared with around 4% among those whose longest streak lasted a week or less.
Starting weight was also associated with the amount lost. Participants who began with a BMI under 25 lost about 5% of their body weight, while those with a BMI of 40 or higher lost roughly 13%.
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What the findings can & can't tell us
This was an observational study, so researchers examined habits people had already chosen rather than assigning them to track their food.
The study can show an association, but it can't prove that logging caused the weight loss.
People who tracked consistently may also have been more motivated or followed other habits that supported weight loss, such as exercising more or eating differently.
Researchers also didn't measure weight-loss medication use, including GLP-1 drugs, which could have affected the results.
And the app company conducted the analysis, with its chief executive serving as lead author.
Making food tracking work in real life
If food logging feels useful, a few strategies may make it easier to maintain:
- Aim for most days: Tracking two to three days a week was still associated with meaningful weight loss, so missing a day doesn't have to derail your progress.
- Use it to spot patterns: Focus on useful information, such as which meals keep you satisfied or when you tend to snack, rather than calorie counting alone.
- Pick it back up quickly: If you miss a few days, resume when you can rather than waiting for a fresh start.
- Know when to skip it: Food tracking isn't a good fit for everyone, particularly people with a history of disordered eating. If logging increases anxiety, fixation on food or calories, or restrictive habits, another approach may be better.
- Keep the system simple: An app, phone notes, or a paper journal can all work. Choose a method you can realistically maintain.
The takeaway
More frequent food tracking was associated with greater weight loss over six months, although the study can't prove it caused the change.
If tracking feels supportive, consistency may be more useful than maintaining a perfect streak.