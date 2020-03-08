If you're just waking up, first let me say good morning. I'm honored to offer you this morning meditation, to help make sure we're prepared for a wonderful day ahead. And since Daylight Savings Time begins this weekend and we're all down one hour of sleep, what better time to wake up slow, tune in, and set your intention.

In this 15 minute practice, we're going to stimulate wakefulness while staying relaxed. You'll also work with an intention of your choice, so you can attract whatever it is you may be hoping to receive today.

Through the use of straw breath, we'll relax our nervous system to ensure we start the day in a calm and grounded state of mind, with open hearts. We'll also use the practice of "mental noting" or "labeling," which involves labeling each thought as pleasant, unpleasant, or neutral. I'll explain how it works, but here's a good rundown on mental noting if you want to learn more.

So without further ado, get comfortable (though you likely already are), and let's begin.