Retrogrades Could Set October Off On A Bumpy Start, Astrologers Warn

October 2021 Monthly Horoscope: Retrogrades In, Retrogrades Out
Back to the future and remixed again? October 2021 will bring us the end of several months-long outer-planet retrogrades (Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto) and the inconvenience of messenger Mercury's backspin until October 18. Translation: Your Q4 plans are not quiiiiite ready for a full liftoff until the back half of the month.
Postpone the peace talks—or prepare to go back to the drawing board a few times with your counteroffers. Yes, it's Libra season, normally a time when everyone's agreeable and cooperative. But this year, Mercury is retrograde in Libra, the sign that rules relationships and harmony. All things related to technology, communication, and forward momentum here can get scrambled and stalled. Even the kindest apology note could be misread as fighting words.
On top of that, this year's Mercury retrograde brings a special plot twist because Mars is also in Libra until October 30, its position of "detriment." When the planet of war is in the sign of peace, well, it's no surprise this weakened placement gives mighty Mars—and the rest of us—a Samson complex. People pick the wrong battles and create deeper divisions, or they just don't have the energy to fight.
Lay low, and lay down your sword, for the rest of the month—unless it's really worth it.
Focus on making amends and patiently negotiating differences as best you can. When Mars blazes into Scorpio from October 30 to December 13, we'll have plenty of Halloween and holiday season heat. Mars is the minor/classical ruler of Scorpio, much more at home in this zodiac sign. We'll get our power back at the end of October, a good case for personal energy conservation until then.
Meantime, Pluto putters forward on October 6, in tandem with the Libra new moon, ending a retrograde in structural Capricorn that started April 27. Power struggles and entanglements related to business, governments, and finance will be resolved or at least will surface from the depths to be hashed out.
Then, Saturn (October 10) and Jupiter (October 18) end their retrogrades and zoom forward in Aquarius, the sign of groups, society, and the future. We may see resolution around some of the policies world leaders have been tearing their hair out over, especially related to the pandemic, public health, and vaccination policy.
Be aware: The end of these outer-planet retrogrades corresponds with some majorly unleashed energy.
On October 20, an Aries full moon fires up emotions and reactions. Then, an October 22 Mars-Pluto square pours kerosene on those inflamed feelings, bringing on a battle of wills right as the Sun slides into Scorpio. Life will intensify as momentum picks up. All the more reason to pace yourself and let October unfold in its own due time.