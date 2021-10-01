Retrogrades Could Set October Off On A Bumpy Start, Astrologers Warn

Back to the future and remixed again? October 2021 will bring us the end of several months-long outer-planet retrogrades (Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto) and the inconvenience of messenger Mercury's backspin until October 18. Translation: Your Q4 plans are not quiiiiite ready for a full liftoff until the back half of the month.

Postpone the peace talks—or prepare to go back to the drawing board a few times with your counteroffers. Yes, it's Libra season, normally a time when everyone's agreeable and cooperative. But this year, Mercury is retrograde in Libra, the sign that rules relationships and harmony. All things related to technology, communication, and forward momentum here can get scrambled and stalled. Even the kindest apology note could be misread as fighting words.

On top of that, this year's Mercury retrograde brings a special plot twist because Mars is also in Libra until October 30, its position of "detriment." When the planet of war is in the sign of peace, well, it's no surprise this weakened placement gives mighty Mars—and the rest of us—a Samson complex. People pick the wrong battles and create deeper divisions, or they just don't have the energy to fight.