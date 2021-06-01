Astrologers Give Their Horoscope Highlights For June (Retrogrades Ahead)
There's a new sense of hope in the air as June begins, and it's not just because things are "opening up" again in the outer world. Those openings are occurring within us, thanks to expansive Jupiter docking in Pisces from May 13 to July 28 and a recent lunar eclipse in Sagittarius, the sign of optimism and global connections.
Jupiter is the classical ruler of Pisces and held guardianship until Neptune, Pisces' modern ruler, was discovered in 1846. The red-spotted planet revels in the Fish's seas, and, as we predicted in our May horoscopes, this will bring a summer of packed beaches and bars (both Pisces terrain)—at least, until August. Pride Month, which was largely canceled in 2020, should be especially colorful this June.
But amid this kaleidoscopic carnival, we also have the second of 2021's three intense Saturn-Uranus squares, as the ringed rule-maker locks into a challenging 90-degree duel with the side-spinning rule-breaker.
Here are the main highlights from June 2021's astrology forecast.
Mercury is retrograde until June 22.
Yep, the cosmic mischief-maker is back, spinning retrograde through its home sign of Gemini for a double dose of signal-scrambling antics. With the Sun in Gemini until June 20, you could make that a triple dose, actually. Our thoughts and words need to align with our actions if we hope to be taken seriously now.
As per our Mercury retrograde survival guide, back up your data to the cloud, take extra care with devices and vehicles (both Mercury and Gemini rule anything with wheels!), and think thrice before you speak, post, or publish your words. The opportunity for miscommunication is multiplied and set against a backdrop of two potent eclipses, careless utterances could have big repercussions.
A Gemini solar eclipse is coming June 10.
Two weeks after the May 26 Sagittarius lunar (full moon) eclipse, we get a solar (new moon) eclipse on June 10. This one is in Gemini, the sign of communication and community.
In our opinion, solar eclipses are a bit easier to endure than lunar ones, as they often bring bold beginnings and fresh opportunities—albeit swiftly and without notice. This eclipse rides in tandem with Mercury retrograde, so initiate with care. While you might get an offer or news too good to refuse, take the Mercury precautions of reading the fine print and conducting full due diligence rather than saying a casual "yes" to anything binding.
Jupiter turns retrograde at the summer solstice on June 20.
The Sun will reach its highest point in the Northern Hemisphere's sky on June 20, as the summer solstice, Cancer season, Father's Day, and Jupiter retrograde all pack tightly into a single calendar square.
We hope that Jupiter in Pisces' enchanted spell doesn't reverse course, as this date is flagged for many pandemic restrictions to lift. Plan ahead: On July 28, Jupiter will leave the illusion-filled realms of Pisces and dip back into air sign Aquarius for five months. Consider that the call to keep some personal safety precautions in place with regards to COVID-19. Since Pisces rules the oceans and hospitals, intercontinental flights that involve crossing a major body of water could pose risks unless proper precautions are firmly upheld.
Four planets will be retrograde by the month's end.
As eclipse season wanes, mid-month, retrograde season kicks in. By the end of June, four of the five slow-moving outer planets will be retrograde: Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto. But no need to freak out at the mention of the R-word. It's a standard occurrence, as these five planets all spend one-third to one-half of the year in this reverse position. During these rearward transits, we're asked to reflect and repair on larger infrastructure issues.
Structured Saturn is already retrograde in Aquarius (April 23 to October 10), sounding the call for a major upgrade to ventilation systems, especially in public and institutional buildings, such as schools and offices, where many will return this summer and fall.
On June 20, global Jupiter turns retrograde (see above) until October 18, splitting the difference between Pisces (through July 28), and Aquarius.
From June 25 to December 1, foggy Neptune will turn retrograde in Pisces as well, a double-dip of turnabouts in this sign. With both of Pisces' rulers, Jupiter and Neptune, retrograde, our fantasy bubble may be popped by a few harsh realities that can't be escaped. Hence, our advice to pace yourself as you return to the new-old normal. No need to be paranoid, but don't be reckless either.
Denial's neither a mere river nor a mermaid-filled ocean this summer. Enjoy your June but keep those feet—and fins—on the ground.