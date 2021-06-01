Astrologers Give Their Horoscope Highlights For June (Retrogrades Ahead)

There's a new sense of hope in the air as June begins, and it's not just because things are "opening up" again in the outer world. Those openings are occurring within us, thanks to expansive Jupiter docking in Pisces from May 13 to July 28 and a recent lunar eclipse in Sagittarius, the sign of optimism and global connections.

Jupiter is the classical ruler of Pisces and held guardianship until Neptune, Pisces' modern ruler, was discovered in 1846. The red-spotted planet revels in the Fish's seas, and, as we predicted in our May horoscopes, this will bring a summer of packed beaches and bars (both Pisces terrain)—at least, until August. Pride Month, which was largely canceled in 2020, should be especially colorful this June.

But amid this kaleidoscopic carnival, we also have the second of 2021's three intense Saturn-Uranus squares, as the ringed rule-maker locks into a challenging 90-degree duel with the side-spinning rule-breaker.

Here are the main highlights from June 2021's astrology forecast.