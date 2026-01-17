Why You Should Mix Cardio & Strength Training For Cellular Health
If you’ve ever finished a workout and felt sharper, calmer, and more energized than when you started, there’s a good reason. It’s not just the endorphins talking; it’s your mitochondria.
These tiny “powerhouses” inside your cells don’t just generate energy; they help regulate inflammation, repair tissues, and even send biochemical signals that strengthen your brain and heart. And according to Daria Mochly-Rosen, Ph.D., Stanford professor, renowned protein chemist, and author of The Life Machines, exercise is one of the most powerful ways to keep them thriving.
“By exercising, you actually boost the health of the mitochondria everywhere in the body,” Mochly-Rosen shared on the mindbodygreen podcast. “The mitochondria in muscle release factors that help your brain, your heart, and your kidneys. So, when you move, you’re not just helping your muscles—you’re supporting your whole system.”
Why exercise is mitochondrial medicine
Mitochondria are the cell’s energy factories, producing ATP, the molecule that powers everything from muscle contractions to hormone production. But they’re not static structures. They’re dynamic, constantly repairing, fusing, and dividing to meet your body’s energy needs.
Exercise is one of the most effective stimuli for this renewal process. When you challenge your body, whether through strength training or cardio, you’re essentially signaling your mitochondria to “upgrade.” Over time, they increase in number and efficiency, improving the way your cells use oxygen and generate energy.
As Mochly-Rosen puts it, the benefits go far beyond the gym. “Exercise doesn’t just make you stronger. It makes your mitochondria stronger, and that translates into better resilience everywhere in the body,” she said.
Research backs this up. Studies have found that both endurance1 and resistance exercise stimulate mitochondrial biogenesis, the creation of new mitochondria, and enhance the function of existing ones. Other research has found that aerobic exercise also helps regulate mitochondrial dynamics2, which keeps cells youthful and reduces oxidative stress associated with cardiovascular disease.
The most effective exercise routine for mitochondrial health
So what’s the ideal type of exercise to target your mitochondria? According to Mochly-Rosen and emerging research, a hybrid approach is best.
Combine endurance and resistance training
Aerobic activities like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming enhance your cells’ oxygen efficiency, while resistance training triggers muscle growth and mitochondrial expansion. Together, they provide a powerful one-two punch for cellular energy and longevity.
Stay consistent, not extreme
You don’t need long, punishing workouts to get results. Research shows that even short bouts of movement throughout the day can boost mitochondrial function. Think 20–30 minutes of moderate activity, three to five times per week.
Move for your brain and heart, too
Mitochondria in muscle tissue release “myokines,” signaling molecules that support the brain, heart, and kidneys. Regular exercise literally communicates with your organs, strengthening systemic health in ways that go far beyond physique or stamina.
Prioritize recovery
Mitochondria repair themselves during rest. Sleep, hydration, and balanced nutrition all help sustain the benefits of exercise and maintain mitochondrial resilience over time.
The takeaway
You don’t need to chase perfection or overtrain to reap the benefits of exercise at the cellular level. What matters most is consistency and balance.
Whether it’s a brisk walk, a yoga flow, or a few sets of strength training, every time you move, you’re investing in your mitochondria. And in turn, they’re investing in you—fueling your energy, protecting your brain and heart, and keeping you resilient for the long run.