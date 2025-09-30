Better Sleep Starts At The Gym: The Power Of Strength Workouts
Sleep quality tends to decline as we age, leaving many of us tossing and turning—an issue linked not just to fatigue, but also to higher risks of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, cognitive decline, and more.
While we’ve long known that exercise can improve sleep, a recent study gives us a clearer picture of which types of workouts actually make the biggest impact.
A look into the science
Researchers compared five categories of exercise: aerobic activities like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming; strength training; balance exercises; flexibility exercises; and combination workouts such as yoga or Pilates. Their goal was to determine which routines improved sleep the most. Here’s what they found.
Movement for sleep
- Strength training reigns supreme: Of all exercise types, resistance work—think weightlifting, bodyweight exercises, or resistance bands—produced the greatest improvements in sleep quality. Participants reported better overall rest and lower insomnia symptoms.
- Aerobic and combination workouts help, too: Activities like brisk walking or yoga also improved sleep, though not as consistently as strength training. Notably, aerobic exercise for 60 minutes or more yielded the most significant results.
- Sleep education complements exercise: Programs that combined guidance on healthy sleep habits with physical activity further enhanced sleep outcomes.
How to put it into practice
- Incorporate 2–3 strength-focused sessions per week, targeting major muscle groups.
- Complement with aerobic activity, such as walking or swimming, to further support cardiovascular and sleep health.
- Pair workouts with a consistent sleep routine, like going to bed and waking up at the same time daily, to maximize restorative rest.
The takeaway
If you’re looking to upgrade your sleep while aging gracefully, hitting the weights may be your secret weapon. Strength training isn’t just about building muscle; it’s a science-backed strategy to enhance restorative sleep, improve mood, and support long-term health—proving that better rest is just a few reps away.