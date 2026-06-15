The Missing Piece of Longevity? A Brain That Keeps Up
The years we add to our lives aren’t just extra time. They’re more memories, meaningful moments with loved ones, the ability to connect deeper with ourselves, and opportunities to explore our lifelong passions.
Cognitive health plays a central role in that by supporting your ability to stay active, think clearly, and move through daily life with ease. Through this lens, focus, memory, and word recall aren’t just cognitive skills, they’re what allow you to stay engaged in your relationships, your work, and your daily life.
That’s why cognitive health is becoming one of the most urgent conversations in longevity science. The encouraging part is that many of the biggest drivers of brain health—nutrition, supplements, movement, circulation, and daily habits—are within your control.
Here’s how to start supporting them now.
Take a brain health supplement
What you eat directly shapes how your brain functions. Nutrients don’t just fuel your body, they influence memory, processing speed, and long-term cognitive resilience. And while a nutrient-dense diet is foundational, more and more individuals are turning to supplementation to help fill the gaps.
When we asked our Instagram audience if they were interested in brain health supplements, 20% said they were already taking one. And the rest? They emphasized they were actively interested in taking one or were at least curious about learning more. This indicates a clear shift toward more proactive cognitive support.
We’ve long believed that brain health supplements are an important part of your overall longevity routine. Certain nutrients and compounds have been shown to play a more targeted role in supporting brain function—particularly those that influence circulation and cellular energy. Many of these are difficult to get in meaningful amounts through food alone.
Cocoa flavanols are one of them.
These naturally occurring plant compounds have been studied for their ability to support blood flow to the brain, which plays a direct role in cognitive performance.* But reaching clinically relevant levels through diet alone would require an impractical amount of cocoa intake—not to mention, flavanol levels aren’t consistent across products or commonly listed on labels.
That’s where targeted supplementation comes in.
CocoaVia™ 750 mg Ultra Cocoa Flavanols delivers high-quality cocoa flavanols at clinically studied levels shown to support memory, word recall, and overall cognitive function.* In fact, it uses the most clinically proven cocoa flavanol extract available, Cocoapro™, which has been shown to boost brain and heart health. In just 8 weeks of taking the supplement, you can improve your memory.*
Move every single day
Exercise isn’t just for your body. Research consistently shows that regular movement supports cognitive function, memory, and even long-term brain resilience. That’s because physical activity increases blood flow, delivering oxygen and nutrients that help brain cells perform (and repair) more efficiently.
Our audience is on the right track: Half of the people we polled noted that they move every single day, and 34% said they move at least a few times a week.
Here’s how to work out for your brain:
- Brisk walks, strength training, yoga flows, or bursts of cardio all contribute—consistency tends to be a more important factor1 than what exact type of movement is done.
- If you want to get specific, the most recent research points to cardio and resistance training as particularly powerful workouts for cognitive enhancement.
Make the most of your workout with cocoa flavanols, these bioactives have been proven to improve blood flow and support the body’s natural production of nitric oxide, a compound that helps relax blood vessels and improve circulation*
If you want to understand direct impact, just look at how cocoa flavanols improve VO2 max, a metric that describes the maximum volume of oxygen that your body can utilize during intense physical activity. It’s considered the "gold standard test" for cardiovascular fitness. A 2023 randomized, double-blind clinical trial2 found that cocoa flavanols increased VO2 max by 12% in healthy adults, leading to improved exercise capacity.* Try CocoaVia’s 750mg Ultra Cocoa Flavanols for results, fast.
Support memory in all its forms
When we talk about “memory,” we’re often lumping together very different functions. But memory is not a monolith, and different types of memory engage different parts of the brain. They can all also be uniquely affected by the aging process, explaining why some individuals may struggle with word recall, others have issues with long-term memory function or spatial memory.
Here’s a quick breakdown of three key forms of memory.
- Word recall is your ability to retrieve and use language in real time—like remembering names, finding the right word mid-sentence, or articulating your thoughts clearly. It’s what helps you stay sharp and socially engaged.
- Spatial memory allows you to navigate your environment—remembering where you placed your keys, how to get somewhere, or how objects relate to one another in space. It supports day-to-day function more than you might realize.
- Long-term memory is how you store and retrieve experiences, knowledge, and learned information over time. It plays a critical role in preserving personal history and maintaining a sense of continuity.
Each plays a distinct role in how you move through your day and how connected you feel to it. When we asked our audience about what forms they were most concerned with, 44% said long-term memory, 37% said word recall, and 19% said spatial memory.
Supporting cognitive health means thinking about all of them—individually and together.
Luckily, there’s a simple habit you can do every day that has a profound impact on all three: Cocoa flavanols.
In a COSMOS ancillary large-scale trial, led by researchers at Columbia University, it was shown that flavanols can support brain and memory performance during normal cognitive aging.* More specifically, this study demonstrated that regular consumption of cocoa flavanols improved cognitive function, including memory specifically related to the hippocampus, a region in the brain that is sensitive to age-related decline. Following one year of flavanol supplementation, participants who started the trial with lower dietary flavanol consumption, improved flavanol intake by 24% and memory performance by 16%.
In addition, taking 750 mg of cocoa flavanols—the amount found in CocoaVia™ 750 mg Ultra Cocoa Flavanols—has been shown to significantly increase word recall (+31%), improve spatial memory (+24%), and improve long-term memory (+14%) in as little as 8-12 weeks when taken daily.
Establish a mind-body ritual that sustains you
Lifestyle habits, your environment, and external stressors all shape how your brain functions over time. But equally important is how you regulate your internal state. That’s why finding—and staying consistent with—a mindfulness practice is one of the most impactful things you can do for your brain.
When we asked our audience about mindfulness habits, 29% said they already have a regular practice, while 71% shared they want to be more consistent—suggesting many people recognize the value, but struggle to make it stick.
There are a variety of research-backed practices that can positively influence cognitive health, so it’s worth trying a few and seeing what resonates with you.
- Meditation helps improve focus and attention while reducing mental noise.
- Yoga combines movement and breath to support both physical and cognitive flexibility.
- Gratitude practices can shift thought patterns and support emotional regulation.
- Breathwork helps calm the nervous system and improve stress resilience.
- Time in nature has been linked to improved mood, attention, and mental clarity.
These practices all help you stay tuned into physical cues, regulate your nervous system, and create moments of pause in an otherwise fast-moving day. In other words, these rituals help create the conditions your brain needs to function at its best.
Make sure your lifestyle supports optimal blood flow
Your brain depends on a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients delivered through the bloodstream. When blood flow is optimized, it supports cognitive functions like focus, memory, and processing speed. When it’s not, even subtle changes can impact how clearly and efficiently your brain operates.
It’s one of the reasons you may feel sharper after a quick walk around the block or even a short stretch break—because of that uptick in circulation, your brain is getting more oxygen and nutrient-rich blood in real time.
This increased awareness is catching on: 86% of our audience said they want to learn more actionable ways to improve blood flow, highlighting just how relevant this topic has become.
The challenge is that modern lifestyles don’t always support strong circulation. Long hours sitting, limited daily movement, and chronic stress can all work against it. So to make sure you have healthy blood flow, you have to think critically about how you can build in circulation-supporting habits throughout your day:
- Take short walking breaks, especially after meals
- Stand, stretch, or move every 60–90 minutes
- Stay hydrated to support healthy blood volume and flow
Interestingly, nutrition also plays a role in circulation. Cocoa flavanols have been shown to help boost the body’s natural production of nitric oxide. This compound helps relax blood vessels, allowing for improved blood flow throughout the body, including to the brain.*
Notably, this effect can happen relatively quickly. CocoaVia 750 mg Ultra Cocoa Flavanols can start supporting circulation in as little as 30 minutes—making it a useful addition to your daily routine when you’re looking for both immediate and long-term benefits.*
Why CocoaVia is the go-to cocoa flavanol
Word to the wise: You can’t simply take a spoonful of any cocoa powder and expect to experience these benefits. Flavanol levels vary widely across products, and most labels don’t disclose how much you’re actually getting per serving.
That’s why standardization matters.
CocoaVia is backed by more than 30 years of research and over 60 human clinical studies conducted with leading institutions—helping to establish health benefits of cocoa flavanols. Its proprietary Cocoapro™ extract is one of the most extensively studied sources available and is designed to deliver consistent, reliable levels of flavanols in the body.
For the highest concentration, CocoaVia™ 750 mg Ultra Cocoa Flavanols provides a precise, clinically studied level aligned with the amounts used in research on both cognitive and cardiovascular health.*
The science behind the ingredient is robust. In a COSMOS ancillary large-scale trial, led by researchers at Columbia University, it was shown that flavanols work to support brain and memory performance during normal cognitive aging.*
Beyond efficacy, CocoaVia is also third-party verified for quality and purity, including Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Vegan, NSF Certified for Sport, and ConsumerLab approval—offering an added layer of confidence in what you’re taking.
The takeaway
Cognitive health is one of the most important—and most actionable—parts of longevity. The way you think, remember, and stay engaged shapes how you experience your daily life. And while aging is inevitable, how your brain functions over time is not entirely out of your control.
The research is clear: Consistent habits around nutrition, movement, stress management, and circulation can all play a meaningful role in supporting long-term brain health. And when you’re looking for more targeted support, CocoaVia 750 mg Ultra Cocoa Flavanols offers a clinically studied way to help support memory, circulation, and overall cognitive function.*