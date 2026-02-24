A New Era Of Cardiovascular Care: What Today’s Research Shows Us
As Americans live longer, it’s never been more important to focus our attention on quality of life. It’s not just enough to champion life extension, but we must also protect the energy, cognition, mobility, and resilience that allow us to fully inhabit our lives as we age.
Few systems influence that trajectory more profoundly than the cardiovascular system. The heart and blood vessels deliver oxygen, nutrients, hormones, and immune signals to every corner of the body. When they function well, the benefits ripple outward to the brain, metabolism, skin, and beyond.
Supporting cardiovascular vitality means working with the realities of daily life. Here, evidence-backed habits that support blood flow, vessel function, and long-term resilience—all of which can fit into the full life you’re already living.
Eat a robust, balanced diet
Food is nourishment. Food is art. Food is comfort. Food is communal. And ultimately, food is functional.
What we put into our bodies has measurable physiological effects that influence how we feel today and how we age over time. This is especially true for heart health, as dietary patterns have a well-established influence on cholesterol levels1, blood pressure2, inflammatory response, and metabolic function3. Research consistently suggests that eating a plant-forward, nutrient-dense diet is associated with improved cardiovascular outcomes.
Our audience understands this intuitively: In our recent Instagram survey, 90% of responders said they “always” or “sometimes” consider heart health when eating.
How to eat for heart health:
It’s important to eat variety of nutrient dense foods, focusing on these three key groups:
- Fiber: Prioritize fiber-rich plants and whole grains to help regulate cholesterol4 and support the microbiome.
- Healthy Fats: Build meals around healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish. Omega 3 fatty acids (particularly EPA and DHA5) are linked to healthy blood pressure and circulation.
- Bioactives: Focus on plant polyphenols, including the subtype flavanols. Eat a wide spectrum of foods like berries, herbs, spices, and flavanol-rich cocoa. In fact, cocoa flavanols have become some of the most studied plant compounds to show proven benefits within cardiovascular research.
However, it’s important to understand that while diet is the foundation, supplementation can provide meaningful support—especially for specific nutrients that are hard to get through diet alone.
For example, clinically meaningful amounts of cocoa flavanols would be challenging without supplementation. The amount found in products varies considerably and are often not labeled. In addition, processing methods often reduce flavanol content in conventional chocolate products.
Supplementation, like through CocoaVia™ 500 mg Cocoa Flavanols, offers a standardized way to access levels aligned with clinical trials. Formulated with 500 mg of cocoa flavanols, the supplement offers a level proven to promote a strong heart and cardiovascular system.* This includes the landmark COSMOS study6 that found that cocoa flavanols taken daily can promote heart health for the long term.*
Improve VO₂ max, the longevity metric that can make all the difference
In the pursuit of longevity, many people keep track of, and try to improve upon, a variety of metrics. They monitor sleep quality, step counts, and heart rate variability in the hopes it will help them thrive with age.
More and more, people are adding VO2 max to that list. In fact, in a recent survey we did of our Instagram community 32% of responders said they monitor this metric “regularly” and another 39% said they “wanted to” start.
VO2 max is shorthand for maximal oxygen. It's measured in milliliters of oxygen you use per kilogram of body weight per minute (ml/kg/min). It describes the maximum volume of oxygen that your body can utilize during intense physical activity. It’s considered the "gold standard test" for cardiovascular fitness.
If you want to understand the state of your heart health, VO2 max is one of the most informative markers available. And improving your VO2 max has direct benefits to cardiovascular longevity: Studies, including a 2019 study in IJC Heart & Vasculature7, have found a connection between high VO2 max and a reduction in cardiovascular events.
How to improve VO2 max
VO₂ max is highly trainable, especially with habits like these:
- Incorporate high-intensity interval training once or twice per week. Research shows that training at around 90% of your maximum heart rate will boost VO2 max most efficiently8.
- Strength train consistently. More muscle improves metabolic health and oxygen utilization. A 2016 study on cyclists and rowers found that lean muscle mass was associated with improved VO₂ max.
- Increase your aerobic base. Activities like brisk walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling help condition the heart to pump more efficiently over time.
While most people think of fitness as the only way to improve this metric, nutrition plays a very important complementary role.
Cocoa flavanols, such as those found in CocoaVia™ 500 mg Cocoa Flavanols, promote nitric oxide production, encouraging blood vessels to relax so oxygen-rich blood can circulate more efficiently.*
A 2023 randomized, double-blind clinical trial9 found that cocoa flavanols increased VO2max by 12% in healthy adults, leading to improved exercise capacity.*
Prioritize sleep as a nightly cardiovascular reset
Sleep is your body’s primary recovery phase, a time in which the body and mind enter an active repair window during which blood pressure drops, inflammation recalibrates, and metabolic processes reset.
Unfortunately, sleep is something many Americans struggle with, including several in our community. In our recent Instagram poll, a quarter of the respondents said they were not satisfied with their sleep quality. Another 35% said it “could be better.”
This is something to pay attention to, as consistently short or fragmented sleep has been associated with elevated cardiovascular risk, partly due to its effects on glucose regulation and stress hormones.
Support deeper sleep with these strategies:
Night after night, restorative sleep helps create the physiological conditions your heart relies on to function well. Here’s how to create an environment for rest:
- Keep sleep and wake times consistent, even on weekends. Research shows that sleep time regularity was the strongest predictor of longevity, even more than duration.
- Dim lights in the hour before bed to support melatonin production. Light influences circadian rhythms, and bright or blue lighting has been shown to inhibit sleep quality.
- Create a wind-down ritual that signals safety to the nervous system, such as gentle stretching or reading. It matters less what the habit is, and more about how it makes you feel—so just pick something that you enjoy and will stick with.
Repeatable behaviors shape sleep quality far more effectively than one single hack.
Improve circulation for full body benefits
How often are you actively thinking about your circulation? Well, we asked our audience and 57% said they considered it very important! However, 34% said they “hadn’t thought about it much” and 9% said they hadn’t, but “I’ll start.”
Healthy circulation ensures that oxygen and nutrients reach tissues efficiently. This has full body benefits, from improved complexion to cerebral health. In fact, strong blood flow has been linked to better cognitive performance, reinforcing the deep connection between heart health and brain longevity.
How to support circulation daily:
Circulation responds to lifestyle changes, both big and small.
- Move more often. Probably the quickest way to boost circulation, exercise should be considered vascular medicine.
- Stay well hydrated. Proper fluid balance helps maintain optimal blood volume and circulation efficiency10.
- Avoid long periods of sitting. If your day is desk-heavy, stand up at least once an hour to promote healthy blood flow.
- Consume targeted nutrition. Certain nutrients have been shown to be beneficial for vascular health. Eat a diet high in leafy greens, colorful veggies, berries, and high-quality cocoa flavanols.
In fact, cocoa flavanols, found in CocoaVia™ 500 mg Cocoa Flavanols, have been shown to support endothelial function, helping blood vessels remain responsive, flexible, and healthy.*
This improved vascular responsiveness may benefit both cardiovascular and cognitive health by enhancing blood flow throughout the body.* In a COSMOS ancillary large-scale trial, led by researchers at Columbia University, it was shown that flavanols can support brain and memory performance during normal cognitive aging.*
Make meaningful connection
The association between the heart and love isn’t just a symbolic one. Our connections have real implications with cardiovascular function. Relationships support heart health in both emotional and physiological ways. Strong social bonds are associated with lower stress markers, healthy blood pressure patterns, and even improved longevity.
When we asked our audience about spending time with loved ones, and if they wished they had more time to spend making connections, 51% said “yes” and 33% said “sometimes.”
If heart health is shaped by daily behaviors, relationships deserve a place on that list. Relationships are a protective salve for both emotional well-being and cardiovascular resilience.
How to show up more fully in your relationships:
Connection rarely happens accidentally. It benefits from the same intentionality we bring to nutrition and exercise.
- Schedule standing walks or workout dates with friends. Pairing movement with conversation supports both cardiovascular and emotional health.
- Host low-effort gatherings, such as an afternoon coffee, so you can make and stick to plans easier. Consistency matters more than the activity.
- Protect phone-free time with the people closest to you. Phones and screen time can increase feelings of stress.
- Volunteer your time for a few hours each week. Research links 2-4 hours of “helping behavior” (either through formal volunteering or just helping out a neighbor) each week to cognitive and emotional benefits11.
Stick to these and not only will you feel better, your heart will too.
Why CocoaVia is the go-to cocoa flavanol
CocoaVia™ 500 mg Cocoa Flavanols are made with proprietary Cocoapro™ cocoa extract, a highly concentrated source designed to preserve the flavanols naturally present in cocoa beans.
Backed by more than 30 years of research and over 60 human clinical studies, the extract delivers levels that have been clinically shown to support cardiovascular and brain health.*
One of the most influential investigations in this space is the COSMOS study,6 which we’ve referenced above a few times. Let’s take a closer look at why it’s so important:
- It was a large, randomized, placebo-controlled trial (the gold standard) that followed more than 21,000 adults for up to five years.
- The study provided strong support for the long-term heart health benefits of daily cocoa flavanol intake.*
- Notably, participants consuming 500 mg of cocoa flavanols—the same level found in CocoaVia™ 500 mg Cocoa Flavanols—showed significantly improved cardiovascular measures.*
The mechanism is rooted in vascular function.
- Cocoa flavanols help increase the body’s natural pool of nitric oxide, a molecule that supports blood vessel dilation and healthy circulation.*
- Once absorbed, these compounds begin working to promote blood flow, with research showing improvements in circulation within hours and meaningful cardiovascular support over time.*
Quality is another differentiator worth noting. CocoaVia™ products meet rigorous manufacturing standards and carry respected third-party verifications, including Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Vegan, NSF Certified for Content, and ConsumerLab approval. (Select powder products are also NSF Certified for Sport®.) These credentials help signal both purity and label accuracy in a category that can otherwise feel difficult to navigate.
The takeaway
Cardiovascular longevity is not driven by a single breakthrough, but by daily breaks you give yourself: how you move, eat, sleep, connect, and support your biology at the cellular level, including through supplements like CocoaVia™ 500 mg Cocoa Flavanols.
As research evolves, one message continues to sharpen. Protecting heart health early and consistently may be among the most powerful investments you can make in your future vitality.
