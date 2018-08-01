Minimalist Shopping Tips That Will Make This Back-To-School Season A Breeze

It’s that time again! Talk of binders and calculators is about to fill the air as kids gear up for the school year with new supplies. It’s one of the biggest retail moments of the year, and parents and college students in the United States are primed to spend an estimated $83 billion on back-to-school shopping this fall. Most of this will be spent on brand-new goods.

But how many times have you bought a new notebook only to realize you already have about 20 half-used ones lying around at home? In order to make this year’s experience a little lighter on the planet (and your wallet), here are our top tips for using up what you already have, plus a few eco-friendly goods to look into when you need to buy new.