"The second thing is to think of the plane like an extension of your body, like a bicycle," Spiegel says. Meaning, you don't think about the contraption while you're riding, since you actively control the pedals. Try to think of the plane in this same way, and try to think of the pilot as an extension of your brain. Both of these scenarios will help you create more of an illusion of control over the safety of the flight, he shares.