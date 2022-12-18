I Thought Body Oil Was A Waste Of Money Until I Tried This Clean Formula

My job revolves around researching and testing products, which means I have strong opinions about every item I use. Case in point: dry body oil. I've been unimpressed by pretty much every formula that I've slathered on my skin. They’re either way too heavy, way too slimy, or simply ineffective.

So when our beauty director asked me to test out mindbodygreen’s new dry body oil ahead of launch, I agreed hesitantly. As a self-proclaimed body-oil-hater, I figured I was the wrong person to put the new formula to the test. My opinion on body oil was set in stone: It was a waste of money that couldn't compare to a body lotion.