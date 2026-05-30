The Migraine Symptom That Could Signal A Bigger Health Risk
For years, migraine has been framed primarily as a quality-of-life issue: painful, disruptive, and frustrating, but not necessarily a signal of something more serious.
A new study published in Neurology Open Access is adding an important layer to that conversation, particularly for people who experience migraine with aura.
Researchers found that middle-aged and older adults with migraine with aura had a 73% higher risk of ischemic stroke compared to those without migraine.
People with migraine without aura, however, showed no significant increase in risk. The study also surfaced an unexpected finding in men, one that researchers say warrants further investigation.
What the study found
The research drew on data from the REGARDS cohort study, a large prospective study of Black and White adults aged 45 and older across the contiguous United States.
Among 11,381 participants followed for a mean of 6.4 years, those with migraine with aura had a 73% higher risk of ischemic stroke compared to people without migraine. Those with migraine without aura showed no significant increase in risk.
The distinction is meaningful. It suggests that not all migraines carry the same vascular implications, and that the presence of aura—not migraine itself—is the key variable.
The unexpected finding in men
Perhaps the most notable result emerged in a subgroup analysis: men under the age of 72 with migraine, regardless of whether they had aura, had more than a 3.5-fold increased risk of ischemic stroke.
Prior research had consistently shown that stroke risk associated with migraine was highest in young women.
The researchers offered several possible explanations, including the possibility that migraine may partly explain why ischemic stroke is more common in men during middle age than in women of the same age.
Declining testosterone levels in middle-aged men and the possibility that more male participants received late migraine diagnoses were also raised as potential contributing factors. No increased risk was detected in women or in men 72 and older.
What is migraine aura, exactly
Aura refers to a set of fully reversible neurological symptoms that typically develop gradually and precede the headache phase of a migraine attack. Visual aura is the most common type. According to a review in the medical literature1, symptoms can include:
- Visual disturbances: Zigzag lines, flickering lights, blind spots, or shimmering patterns in the visual field
- Sensory changes: Tingling or numbness, often spreading from the hand up the arm or across the face
- Speech or language symptoms: Difficulty finding words or speaking clearly
- Motor symptoms: Weakness on one side of the body (less common)
Aura symptoms typically last less than an hour and resolve completely. When multiple aura symptoms occur, they usually follow one another in succession: visual first, then sensory, then language-related. It's worth noting that the REGARDS study classified aura based on participants' self-report of vision changes before headaches, which may have led to some overclassification, which was a limitation the study authors acknowledged.
If you experience migraine with aura, understanding the range of migraine types can help you have more informed conversations with your doctor.
Why the aura distinction matters
The connection between migraine with aura and stroke isn't new; it's been documented across multiple studies and meta-analyses. What makes this research notable is that it extends those findings into middle-aged and older adults, a population that has been less studied.
Researchers have proposed several mechanisms that may explain the link. A 2025 review2 identified cortical spreading depression—a slowly propagating wave of electrical activity across the brain that underlies aura—as a key shared process between migraine and stroke. The same review pointed to endothelial dysfunction, which activates local inflammatory responses, and vasculopathy as processes common to both conditions. A separate scoping review3 noted that atrial fibrillation, platelet dysfunction, and coagulation pathway abnormalities have also been examined as potential links.
A patent foramen ovale (PFO, a small opening between the upper chambers of the heart that fails to close after birth) is also more common in people with migraine with aura and has been associated with cryptogenic stroke, though the relationship remains complex and not fully understood.
This is an association, not a cause
It's important to be clear about what this study does and doesn't tell us. The REGARDS study found an association between migraine with aura and ischemic stroke; it does not establish that migraine with aura causes stroke.
The study also has limitations worth knowing. Migraine classification was based on participants' recall of a clinician diagnosis, which means some people with migraine may have been misclassified as not having it, likely leading to an underestimate of any true association. The age at which participants were diagnosed with migraine was not captured, so researchers couldn't distinguish between a recent diagnosis and a long history of the condition. And while the study adjusted for a wide range of stroke risk factors, other variables (like migraine frequency, alcohol use, or hormone replacement therapy) were not accounted for.
This study adds to a growing body of evidence, but it doesn't mean that having migraine with aura is a sentence for stroke. It does suggest that the distinction between migraine types matters, and that people with migraine with aura may benefit from more proactive conversations with their doctors about cardiovascular health.
Stroke symptoms to know
Regardless of migraine history, knowing the warning signs of stroke is one of the most important things anyone can do for their long-term health. The classic acronym is FAST:
- F — Face drooping: One side of the face droops or feels numb
- A — Arm weakness: One arm is weak or numb; when both arms are raised, one drifts downward
- S — Speech difficulty: Slurred speech, inability to speak, or difficulty understanding others
- T — Time to call 911: If any of these signs are present, call emergency services immediately
Additional warning signs include sudden severe headache with no known cause, sudden vision changes in one or both eyes, sudden dizziness or loss of balance, and sudden confusion or trouble understanding.
Lifestyle habits that may matter more if you have migraine with aura
While the study found an association rather than a direct cause, the findings are a reasonable prompt to be more intentional about the lifestyle factors that support both brain and cardiovascular health, especially for people with migraine with aura.
Blood pressure: Hypertension is one of the most significant modifiable stroke risk factors. Regular monitoring and working with a doctor to keep blood pressure in a healthy range is a foundational step.
Sleep: Poor sleep is linked to both migraine frequency and cardiovascular risk. Prioritizing consistent, quality sleep—including a regular sleep schedule—supports the nervous system and overall vascular health.
Stress management: Chronic stress is a known migraine trigger and contributes to cardiovascular strain over time. Practices like breathwork, movement, and adequate rest can help lower the baseline stress load.
Metabolic health: Conditions like diabetes and dyslipidemia were among the risk factors adjusted for in the REGARDS study, underscoring their relevance to stroke risk. Maintaining healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels through diet, movement, and medical care matters.
Smoking: The study found that current smokers were slightly more represented among the migraine group. Smoking is an established stroke risk factor and a known migraine aggravator; quitting is one of the most impactful changes a person can make.
When to bring this up with your doctor
If you have migraine with aura, especially if you're a middle-aged adult or have additional cardiovascular risk factors, this study is a reasonable conversation starter with your doctor. That doesn't mean panic is warranted. It means being proactive.
Questions worth raising include whether your blood pressure is being monitored regularly, whether your overall cardiovascular risk has been assessed, and whether any lifestyle modifications might be worth prioritizing given your migraine history. Knowing which bloodwork to prioritize as you age can also help you go into those appointments prepared.
For men under 72 with migraine, the findings suggest that migraine history may be worth factoring into those conversations. The researchers noted that if the findings in men are confirmed in future studies, incorporating migraine into stroke risk stratification tools and providing focused counseling on stroke prevention could be valuable steps forward.
The takeaway
Not all migraines are the same, and this study is a reminder that the details matter. Migraine with aura, specifically the presence of those neurological warning symptoms before the headache, appears to carry a different risk profile than migraine without aura, at least when it comes to ischemic stroke in middle and older age. The findings in younger men add another layer of complexity that researchers are still working to understand.
None of this is cause for alarm. It is, however, a reason to pay attention to your migraine pattern, talk openly with your doctor about your full health picture, and take the lifestyle factors that support brain and heart health seriously, regardless of which type of migraine you experience.