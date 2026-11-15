Menopause Could Be Hitting Some Women's Mental Health Twice As Hard
Menopause can bring plenty of changes, from unexpected mood swings and restless nights to difficulty concentrating and feeling more forgetful than usual.
But these experiences don't necessarily happen all at once, or in the same way for everyone. Some people notice anxiety and brain fog during the years leading up to menopause, while others face a heavier mix of symptoms after having surgery that triggers menopause.
Research from the UK explored how menopause symptoms differ depending on where someone is in the transition and how menopause begins.
About the study
Menopause isn't just one moment in time. It includes perimenopause, the transition leading up to menopause when hormone levels fluctuate and periods become irregular; menopause, which is reached after 12 consecutive months without a period; and postmenopause, the years that follow.
Researchers wanted to understand how physical, emotional, and cognitive symptoms differ across these stages, and whether experiencing menopause naturally or through surgery changes the picture.
They followed a diverse group of participants across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.
The 845 participants who joined initially completed questionnaires measuring anxiety, depression, menopause symptoms, insomnia, burnout, pain, and quality of life.
Some also took part in interviews to describe their experiences in more detail. A total of 538 people returned for follow-up, and the median age was 52.
Anxiety and brain fog were more common earlier, but surgical menopause brought other challenges
The researchers found that different menopause experiences came with different symptom patterns.
During perimenopause:
- Anxiety was higher than during postmenopause, both at the beginning of the study and at follow-up.
- Forgetfulness and difficulty concentrating (often called brain fog) were also more pronounced.
This suggests that some mental and cognitive symptoms may be particularly noticeable before periods have stopped completely.
With surgical menopause
People who entered menopause through surgery reported more depressive symptoms than those who experienced it naturally. This pattern appeared consistently across two different measures and at both study assessments.
They also reported:
- More insomnia
- More back pain
- More hot flashes and night sweats
- Lower overall quality of life
Together, these findings suggest that surgical menopause may come with a heavier combination of symptoms.
A few other observations stood out. Insomnia and burnout were common among participants who were working, particularly those also managing conditions such as endometriosis.
Regional differences across the UK were minimal, although participants in Scotland reported somewhat higher pain levels.
Why menopause support needs to be more personalized
The difference between a gradual hormonal transition and menopause triggered by surgery can be significant.
When menopause happens suddenly, the body has less time to adjust to changing hormone levels, which may help explain the heavier symptom burden reported in this group.
For health care providers, this is a reminder to look beyond hot flashes and ask about mood, sleep, pain, and cognitive changes, too.
The kind of support someone needs can depend on both their symptoms and how they entered menopause.
How to get more targeted menopause support
You don't have to wait until symptoms become overwhelming to bring them up with your health care provider. A few ways to make those conversations more useful:
- Keep track of changes: Note shifts in your mood, sleep, concentration, and physical symptoms. This can help you identify patterns and give your provider a clearer picture of what you're experiencing.
- Be proactive after surgical menopause: Ask about support for mood changes, sleep difficulties, hot flashes, and pain, particularly if several symptoms appear at once.
- Speak up about brain fog: Forgetfulness and difficulty concentrating can occur during perimenopause. Mention persistent or disruptive changes to your provider rather than automatically assuming they're just part of getting older.
The takeaway
There's no single menopause experience, and your symptoms deserve more than a one-size-fits-all explanation.
Whether you're navigating perimenopause or adjusting to surgical menopause, knowing what's happening can make it easier to find the right support.