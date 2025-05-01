As we age, our skin changes; this we know to be true. The most obvious things people think of are wrinkling, sagging, and texture changes—or at least these get the lion's share of the attention when it comes to the beauty market. After these, you'll typically hear complaints about dryness—as your skin does lose its ability to trap in moisture with time. One skin issue you may hear less about, but is no less common, is sensitivity. As you get older, your skin can become more sensitive, especially after you hit menopause.