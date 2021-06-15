These 5-Ingredient Chicken Burgers Are Mediterranean Diet-Approved

mindbodygreen

A Nutritionist's Recipe For 5-Ingredient Mediterranean-Inspired Chicken Burgers

Michelle Dudash, RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist By Michelle Dudash, RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Michelle Dudash, RDN, is a registered dietitian nutritionist and Cordon Bleu-certified chef.
Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

June 15, 2021 — 23:11 PM

Five simple pantry ingredients join forces to create a phenomenal taste with great depth. These burgers taste delicious served in lettuce wraps with a drizzle of liquid aminos, a dab of mayo, or Sriracha chili sauce, as my husband likes to smear on.

5-Ingredient Chicken Burgers

Serves 4 (two patties per serving)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • ¼ cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Method

  1. In a bowl, combine the chicken, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, salt, and pepper, using your hands or wooden spoon to distribute the seasonings evenly.
  2. Heat a large sauté pan, skillet, or griddle over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil.
  3. Using a ¼-cup measuring cup, scoop the chicken into the pan, molding each into thin patties, about 3 inches wide. You should get 8 patties.
  4. Brown on one side, about 3 minutes. Flip and brown the other side, about 2 minutes. If you still have chicken left to cook, scrape any bits from the pan. Place the pan back on the heat and add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Cook the remaining patties.

Excerpted with permission from Clean Eating Kitchen: The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook © 2021 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text © 2021 Michelle Dudash

