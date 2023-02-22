Found: An MD’s Hack (& Recipe) To Eliminate Sugar Cravings 

According to integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., our cravings are fueled by dopamine. We may know that the rich chocolate cake or gooey, fresh-baked cookies won’t necessarily fuel our bodies with the nutrients it needs, yet our brains yearn for that big dopamine explosion with every bite. That being said, in order to “hack” your sugar cravings, you’ll want to supply that surge of dopamine in a slightly different way.

Shah’s trick? Hot, cozy beverages. “A warm drink has the effect of satisfying the cravings,” she shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. Below, find her go-to recipe.