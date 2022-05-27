This Health Coaching Program Is 'Extremely Enriching,' According to Rave Reviews

“In January 2022, I told myself that this would be my year. The year I finally make myself a priority and put my passion of health and wellness first. In March, I signed up for the mindbodygreen health coaching program and I am extremely happy with my decision.

"Even though we are only in week four, every class I am reminded of why I chose this journey and how great the coaching program is and will continue to be. The current health coaches that lead our class are amazing mentors and I truly feel so incredibly lucky to be a part of this program. They’re all so knowledgeable, easy to talk to, kind hearted, and a joy to be in class with.

"All my life, I was never one to want to participate in class, until now. The comfortability you feel amongst other students and the health coaches is unmatched. Everyone encourages you to be yourself and allows you to speak freely without judgment. You feel heard! Also, you make so many new friends that share similar values and goals, which is one of the best parts. Don’t hesitate in joining mindbodygreen, you won’t be disappointed!”

—Anonymous