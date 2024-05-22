Advertisement
mbg Beauty Refresh Awards 2024: The Most Refreshing Innovations Of The Year
Initially, we created these awards to highlight all of the amazing product launches we tested over the past year. Along the way we started realizing there was so much more to celebrate outside of just the formulas themselves.
Exciting innovations were happening across the beauty space that extended far beyond what we found in jars and bottles. And we decided those initiatives were worthy of celebration, too. Because beauty isn’t just about how you care for yourself—but how you better the world around you too.
We felt these brands—and the people behind them—pushed the industry forward in meaningful ways.
From elevating the science of skin longevity to advocating for women’s recognition in STEM, sports, and research, the missions championed by these companies over the past year made the beauty industry a better, more thoughtful space.
And if that’s not worth celebrating, I don’t know what is.
For scientific advancement: Estee Lauder Companies for their dedication to skin longevity and women in STEM
Two of Estee Lauder Companies’ brands won awards for product innovation: Aveda’s Botanical Repair Bond Flash Treatment and Origins’ Origins Plantscription Active Wrinkle Correction Serum. Their products were grounded in the latest science, but I was equally impressed by the scientific endeavors ELC was making behind the scenes.
More specifically, ELC has spearheaded initiatives in a variety areas we feel very passionately about: skin longevity and closing the research gender gap, two topics we wrote about in our 2024 Well-Being Forecast reports.
Last summer, ELC presented several preclinical and clinical findings at the 25th World Congress of Dermatology, all around the growing field of skin longevity. “As we live longer, research on health span and longevity will only accelerate. To meet these innovation challenges, we are thinking differently, and in a manner enabled by novel science across all our global laboratories and clinics.” Lisa Napolione, Senior Vice President, Global Research & Development (R&D), said at the time in a press release.
And then to further establish their commitment to skin longevity, at the end of last year, they established a new Skin Longevity initiative. As part of this initiative, they’ve partnered with the Stanford Center on Longevity, a cross-disciplinary research center at Stanford University, and established the Estee Lauder Longevity Collective, a curated group of pioneers in the longevity sciences.
They’re also huge advocates for women-led scientific research. Partnering with the scientific journal Nature1, they host the Nature Awards for Inspiring Women in Science2 each year. I was able to attend the sixth annual awards ceremony last year, where they hosted shortlist applicants and winners from around the globe to celebrate the important work being done by these scientists.
At mindbodygreen we’ve been fiercely fighting for a more inclusive approach to medical and scientific research, and one of the ways to do that is to ensure that women-led research teams can thrive.
For advocacy: e.l.f.’s commitment to keeping girls in sports & supporting professional athletes
From the record-breaking views during the Women's NCAA tournament to the excitement brewing for the forthcoming Olympics, women’s achievements in sports have never garnered so much attention. Honestly, it’s been breathtaking to watch.
Not only is it invigorating to witness, but it’s an important cultural moment to be part of: Sports has a gender gap problem, one that stems from several factors. The first being the lack of attention given to professional women athletes means less money is funneled into women’s sports. But the other issue is that young girls drop out of sports earlier and faster than their boy counterparts, which is often due to low self esteem.
This is an issue because sports can provide a myriad of benefits—far beyond physical—as research shows it can improve mental health, cognitive development, leadership skills, and overall confidence levels. So ideally the growing attention on women’s sports can have many positive downstream effects for young women and girls.
But long before these women were getting their rightful attention (and brand deals and media profiles and etcetera), beauty giant e.l.f. was championing women and girls in sports initiatives. e.l.f.—a company that owns e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Naturium and award winners Well People—has been one of the most exciting companies to follow, largely due to the inspiring ways they’re using beauty to break boundaries.
Last year, e.l.f. SKIN donated $50,000 to the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, a non-profit that “supports the next generation of leaders through sports.” They also partnered with the only women driver in the Indianapolis 500, Katherine Legge. And earlier this year, e.l.f announced a partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). So many brands say they support female athletes, but e.l.f. Is showing how it’s done, by backing their words with real partnerships, donations, and campaigns.
For education & communication: Kenvue’s new resource platform Versaile
Earlier this year personal care company Kenvue launched an entirely new venture: Versalie, a digital destination addressing menopause and women’s hormonal wellness.
Kenvue is the parent company of many household name brands, including Neutrogena, OGX, Tylenol, and award winners Aveeno (I adore the award winning serum, Aveeno Calm + Restore Age Renewal Face Serum). So they’re no strangers to building big brands.
But Versalie is entirely different from anything they’ve done before—it’s also not something I’ve seen done before by a major beauty conglomerate.
Versalie is an educational and resource platform—meaning it’s a destination for women looking for answers about perimenopause, menopause, and various other hormonal health topics that might happen later in life. It’s a brand that’s sole mission is education, not product development. Yes that’s right: At this time, Versalie offers no products of its own.
What it offers is arguably more important: It’s a place for people to gather information, receive virtual care services, read expert-reviewed content, and explore a curated storefront of products specifically for women dealing with menopause (which does include some of Kenvue’s offerings, but also many others). This is especially important since menopause has historically been a taboo topic for those who experience it.
The platform is backed by a board of 12 menopause experts, including functional and integrative care physicians like Tara Scott, M.D., psychologist Shannon Chavez, Psy.D., and holistic nutritionist Jennifer Hanway, who is a regular source for mindbodygreen.
In a time when misinformation is rampant and content overload makes many of us question what to believe, it’s admirable to see a company commit to education communication in such a robust way.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel